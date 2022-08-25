Log in
Fulcrum Utility Services : Form of Direction

08/25/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with registered number 234240)

Form of Direction

Form of Direction for completion by holders of Depository Interests representing shares on a one-for-one basis in the Company in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of the Company, 2 Europa View, Sheffield Business Park, Sheffield S9 1XH, at 12.00 p.m. on 14 September 2022.

I/We...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

of........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

(Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS)

being a holder of Depository Interests representing shares in the Company hereby instruct Link Market Services Trustees Limited, the Depository, to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf in person or by proxy at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on the above date (and at any adjournment thereof) as directed by an "X" in the spaces below.

Please indicate with an "X" in the spaces below how you wish your vote to be cast. If no indication is given, you will be deemed to be instructing the Depository to abstain from voting on the specified resolution.

Signature.......................................................................................................................

Date.........................................................................................................................

Signature.......................................................................................................................

Date.........................................................................................................................

Signature.......................................................................................................................

Date.........................................................................................................................

Signature.......................................................................................................................

Date.........................................................................................................................

For

Against

Vote

withheld

1.

To receive and adopt the 2022 Annual Report

2.

To adopt and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

3.

To re-appoint Cooper Parry Group Limited as Auditor

4.

To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board to determine the remuneration

of the Auditor

5.

To re-elect Jeremy Brade as a Director of the Company

For

Against

Vote

withheld

6.

To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities in connection

with a rights issue and otherwise up to the maximum nominal amount set out in the

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

7.

To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities in connection

with a rights issue and otherwise up to the maximum nominal amount set out in the

Notice of the Annual General Meeting as if Article 5.5 of the Company's Articles of

Association did not apply

8.

To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities for the

purposes of financing (or refinancing) an acquisition or other capital investment up

to the maximum nominal amount set out in the Notice of the Annual General

Meeting as if Article 5.5 of the Company's Articles of Association did not apply

9.

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

Notes

  1. To be effective, this Form of Direction and any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially or otherwise certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at Link Group, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, as soon as possible and in any event so that it is received by Link Group not later than 12.00 p.m. on 9 September 2022 (or at least 72 hours prior to any adjournment of the meeting).
  2. Any alterations made to this Form of Direction should be initialled.
  3. In the case of a corporation this Form of Direction should be given under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.
  4. Please indicate how you wish your votes to be cast by placing "X" in the box provided. On receipt of this form duly signed, you will be deemed to have authorised the Depository to vote, or to abstain from voting, as per your instructions.
  1. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
  2. Depository Interests held in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST), representing shares on a one-for-one basis in the Company, may be voted through the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual.
  3. The Depository will appoint the Chair of the meeting as its proxy to cast your votes. The Chair may also vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks fit on any other business (including amendments to resolutions) which may properly come before the meeting.
  4. Depository Interest holders wishing to attend the meeting should request a letter of representation by contacting Link Market Services Trustees Limited, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, by no later than 12.00 p.m. on 9 September 2022.

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
