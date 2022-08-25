Fulcrum Utility Services : Form of Proxy

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with registered number 234240)

Name of proxy:

hereby appoint the Chair of the meeting or (see notes 1 and 2 overleaf)

being a member of the Company

Name of shareholder: ...........................................................................................

as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12.00 p.m. on 14 September 2022 and at any adjournment thereof. I have indicated with an "X" how I/we wish my/our votes to be cast on the following resolutions:

If you wish to appoint multiple proxies (see notes 1-4 overleaf), also tick here:

Resolutions how you wish to vote Please mark "X" to indicate Against Vote withheld Against Vote withheld For For 1. To receive and adopt the 2022 Annual Report 6. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities in connection with a rights issue and otherwise up to the maximum nominal amount set out in the Notice of the 2. To adopt and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report Annual General Meeting

7. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities in connection with a rights issue and otherwise up

3. To re-appoint Cooper Parry Group Limited as Auditorto the maximum nominal amount set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting as if Article 5.5 of the Company's Articles of Association did not apply