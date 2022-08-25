Fulcrum Utility Services : Form of Proxy

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with registered number 234240)
Annual General Meeting
Form of Proxy
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited -
Annual General Meeting
Name of shareholder: ...........................................................................................
being a member of the Company
hereby appoint the Chair of the meeting or (see notes 1 and 2 overleaf)
Name of proxy:
Number of shares proxy
appointed over:
Barcode: Investor code:
Event code:
as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12.00 p.m. on 14 September 2022 and at any adjournment thereof. I have indicated with an "X" how I/we wish my/our votes to be cast on the following resolutions:
If you wish to appoint multiple proxies (see notes 1-4 overleaf), also tick here:
Resolutions
how you wish to vote
Please mark "X" to indicate
Against
Vote withheld
Against
Vote withheld
For
For
1.
To receive and adopt the 2022 Annual Report
6. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity
Securities in connection with a rights issue and otherwise up
to the maximum nominal amount set out in the Notice of the
2.
To adopt and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
Annual General Meeting
7. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity Securities in connection with a rights issue and otherwise up
3. To re-appoint Cooper Parry Group Limited as Auditorto the maximum nominal amount set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting as if Article 5.5 of the Company's Articles of Association did not apply
4. To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board to determine
8.
To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Equity
the remuneration of the Auditor
Securities for the purposes of financing (or refinancing) an
5. To re-elect Jeremy Brade as a Director of the Company
acquisition or other capital investment up to the maximum
nominal amount set out in the Notice of the Annual General
Meeting as if Article 5.5 of the Company's Articles of
Association did not apply
9.
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its
own shares
Signature
Date
Notes
1. Registered Shareholders are entitled to attend, speak and vote, either in person or by proxy, at general meetings of the Company.
Whilst a proxy does not need to be a member of the Company, they must attend the AGM to represent you. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair of the AGM, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see over).
If a proxy (whether the Chair of the AGM or some other person) is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or, if this Form of Proxy has been issued in respect of a designated account, your full voting entitlement for that account).
You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy this Form of Proxy. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
In the case of joint holders of shares, the vote of the senior holder who tenders the vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against"
a resolution.
Entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the register of members of the Company at 8.30 p.m. on
12 September 2022. Changes to entries on the register of members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be determined.
This Form of Proxy must arrive at Link Group, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL accompanied by any power of attorney under which it is executed (if applicable) no later than 12.00 p.m. on 12 September 2022.
If you prefer, you may return the Form of Proxy to Link Group in an envelope addressed to FREEPOST PXS, Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL to arrive at least
48 hours prior to the appointed time of the meeting. A postage stamp will not be required when mailing from the UK. Please note that the Freepost address must be completed in BLOCK CAPITALS and that delivery using this service can take up to five business days. Alternatively, the Form of Proxy can be posted to the following address but a stamp will be required: Link Group, PXS 1, Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.
