Fulcrum Utility Services : High voltage network installation and maintenance specialist returns to Maintech in newly created role

Maintech Power, the high voltage infrastructure installation and maintenance specialist, has appointed experienced utilities industry electrical engineer Aaron Sallows to the newly created role of Head of Operations.

This appointment marks Aaron's second spell with Ipswich-based Maintech and is part of the company's strategy to meet demand for its highly specialist capabilities in the Industrial and Commercial and renewable energy markets, including solar farms, onshore wind developments and battery storage facilities.

Aaron has a strong track record of working on, constructing, and managing the operations and maintenance of high voltage networks, working with DNOs, IDNOs. private network owners and Independent Connections Providers (ICPs).

As Head of Operations, Aaron will oversee Maintech's increasing portfolio of high voltage network planned and responsive maintenance projects. He will also support the company's focus on recruitment as it builds capacity for both the construction and maintenance of high voltage networks.

Aaron began his career as an electrical apprentice in commercial and industrial settings, before developing a specialism in the installation of high voltage networks.

Having spent almost three years with Maintech as a Project Manager and subsequently Operations Manager, he joined Lightsource bp as O&M Head of HV and progressing to Global O&M HV Technical Manager responsible for renewable and solar projects around the world.

He returns to Maintech after a period as Head of Operations and Maintenance at battery storage developer, Cambridge Power Ltd.

This is an exciting time to return to Maintech as it builds on its remarkable track record as one of the UK's best client centric high voltage electrical engineering specialists, in both maintenance and network construction markets.

As the UK continues on the road to net zero, the construction and maintenance of robust and reliable high voltage networks have never been more important to maximise on renewable energy generation and storage. Maintech has a pivotal role to play, and I am excited by the prospects ahead of us.

Aaron Sallows

We're very pleased to welcome Aaron back to Maintech who brings even more experience and expertise of high voltage networks for renewable energy, which is of considerable benefit to the business and our customers. Maintech is experiencing a significant increase in enquiries, and we are keen to attract people like Aaron who can deliver on our exceptional reputation and contribute to the UK's low carbon future.

Richard Jupp, Divisional Director, Maintech