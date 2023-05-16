Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCRM   KYG368851047

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

(FCRM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:42:05 2023-05-16 am EDT
0.8650 GBX   -1.14%
09:53aFulcrum Utility Services : High voltage network installation and maintenance specialist returns to Maintech in newly created role
PU
05/03Fulcrum Utility Services : Notice of General Meeting
PU
04/24Fulcrum Utility Services : Successful completion of major £1.6 million cereal processing plant project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Fulcrum Utility Services : High voltage network installation and maintenance specialist returns to Maintech in newly created role

05/16/2023 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maintech Power, the high voltage infrastructure installation and maintenance specialist, has appointed experienced utilities industry electrical engineer Aaron Sallows to the newly created role of Head of Operations.

This appointment marks Aaron's second spell with Ipswich-based Maintech and is part of the company's strategy to meet demand for its highly specialist capabilities in the Industrial and Commercial and renewable energy markets, including solar farms, onshore wind developments and battery storage facilities.

Aaron has a strong track record of working on, constructing, and managing the operations and maintenance of high voltage networks, working with DNOs, IDNOs. private network owners and Independent Connections Providers (ICPs).

As Head of Operations, Aaron will oversee Maintech's increasing portfolio of high voltage network planned and responsive maintenance projects. He will also support the company's focus on recruitment as it builds capacity for both the construction and maintenance of high voltage networks.

Aaron began his career as an electrical apprentice in commercial and industrial settings, before developing a specialism in the installation of high voltage networks.

Having spent almost three years with Maintech as a Project Manager and subsequently Operations Manager, he joined Lightsource bp as O&M Head of HV and progressing to Global O&M HV Technical Manager responsible for renewable and solar projects around the world.

He returns to Maintech after a period as Head of Operations and Maintenance at battery storage developer, Cambridge Power Ltd.

This is an exciting time to return to Maintech as it builds on its remarkable track record as one of the UK's best client centric high voltage electrical engineering specialists, in both maintenance and network construction markets.

As the UK continues on the road to net zero, the construction and maintenance of robust and reliable high voltage networks have never been more important to maximise on renewable energy generation and storage. Maintech has a pivotal role to play, and I am excited by the prospects ahead of us.

Aaron Sallows

We're very pleased to welcome Aaron back to Maintech who brings even more experience and expertise of high voltage networks for renewable energy, which is of considerable benefit to the business and our customers. Maintech is experiencing a significant increase in enquiries, and we are keen to attract people like Aaron who can deliver on our exceptional reputation and contribute to the UK's low carbon future.

Richard Jupp, Divisional Director, Maintech

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
09:53aFulcrum Utility Services : High voltage network installation and maintenance specialist re..
PU
05/03Fulcrum Utility Services : Notice of General Meeting
PU
04/24Fulcrum Utility Services : Successful completion of major £1.6 million cereal processing p..
PU
04/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.03% in Third Week of Gains
DJ
04/06Fulcrum Utility trading in line, plans to exit smart metering market
AN
04/06WPP Gains on Talk of FGS Global Stake Sale
DJ
04/06Gilt Yields Could Fall as Impact of BOE Rate Rises Emerge
DJ
04/06FTSE 100 Rises as TUI, Miners Gain
DJ
04/06UK Property Market Appears to Be Steadying, Data Says
DJ
04/06FTSE 100 Seen Little Changed as Asian Markets Fall
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,8 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
Net income 2022 -13,4 M -16,8 M -16,8 M
Net cash 2022 8,50 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,49 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Antony Collins Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Anne Babington Non-Executive Chairman
Terry Dugdale Group Chief Operating Officer
Dan Holmes Head-Compliance
Dominic Joseph Lavelle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED-14.63%4
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.16.58%29 607
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.93%16 990
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.14.93%9 461
GAIL INDIA LIMITED16.35%8 935
APA GROUP-4.74%8 096
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer