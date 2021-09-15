Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCRM   KYG368851047

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

(FCRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Utility Services : secures £1.6 million project to support new cereal processing plant innovation

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fulcrum, the leading independent net-zero focused multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, has secured a new £1.6 million contract with grain storage co-operative, Camgrain, as part of the construction of a new more energy efficient cereal processing plant in Northamptonshire.

The Sheffield-based company will design and lay a new 7km gas pipeline to help power the site near Kettering, which will support more energy efficient cereal drying & processing and reduce the reliance on oil-fuelled processes.

Located alongside Camgrain's existing Advanced Processing Centre (APC) in Northamptonshire, the processing plant will reduce food miles and introduce cutting edge technology and innovation to the processing of arable crops grown by its farmer members.

Founded in 1983, Camgrain provides a reliable, safe and secure co-operative grain storage facility for its farmer members. The organisation collects, stores and markets circa 500,000t of its members' crops, including wheat, barley, oats oilseed rape and linseed, at four APC's in East Anglia and the East Midlands.

Due for completion in spring 2022, the pipeline will travel from the gas network to the site along a route that travels under two Network Rail bridges and crosses the A43, the primary road through the East Midlands.

As a result, Fulcrum will include specialist directional drilling techniques as part of an energy efficient excavation and installation process, which will minimise disruption and is more environmentally considerate.

We have established a close relationship with Camgrain in the planning of this project, which will support efficient and effective delivery of the pipeline. We are really pleased to be supporting this important cereal processing operation with a responsibly sourced gas supply, which will also reduce the use of oil on site and the need for HGV oil deliveries.

Terry Dugdale, CEO

Fulcrum has been very supportive during the planning process as we brought this project forward, with its team providing valuable consultation and utility infrastructure advice. Its cost-effective and energy efficient approach will be key to the timely delivery of this innovative new plant that will benefit our farmer members and the UK food supply-chain.

Simon Willis, Group CEO of Camgrain

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
04:22aFULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : secures £1.6 million project to support new cereal pr..
PU
09/09FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : backs World EV Day as its team make the switch to dri..
PU
09/03FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : FY21 Results Presentation
PU
09/03FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : F21 Results Presentation
PU
08/26FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : sets out on journey to become carbon neutral by 2030
PU
08/24FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : shortlisted for major housebuilding industry award
PU
08/18Fulcrum Utility Services Limited Announces Resignation of Stephen Gutteridge ..
CI
08/16FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : Annual Report 2021
PU
08/03FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : The Womens Utilities Network powers up within Fulcrum..
PU
08/02FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : New national Operations Director role for utilities s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,5 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net income 2022 -2,80 M -3,87 M -3,87 M
Net Debt 2022 3,50 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,0 M 69,2 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry Dugdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Cutler Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Anne Babington Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Holmes Head-Compliance
Stephen Gutteridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED-36.62%69
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.15.19%24 937
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.92%15 512
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-3.41%12 056
GAIL INDIA LIMITED18.38%8 803
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-8.35%8 608