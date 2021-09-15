Fulcrum Utility Services : secures £1.6 million project to support new cereal processing plant innovation

Fulcrum, the leading independent net-zero focused multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, has secured a new £1.6 million contract with grain storage co-operative, Camgrain, as part of the construction of a new more energy efficient cereal processing plant in Northamptonshire.

The Sheffield-based company will design and lay a new 7km gas pipeline to help power the site near Kettering, which will support more energy efficient cereal drying & processing and reduce the reliance on oil-fuelled processes.

Located alongside Camgrain's existing Advanced Processing Centre (APC) in Northamptonshire, the processing plant will reduce food miles and introduce cutting edge technology and innovation to the processing of arable crops grown by its farmer members.

Founded in 1983, Camgrain provides a reliable, safe and secure co-operative grain storage facility for its farmer members. The organisation collects, stores and markets circa 500,000t of its members' crops, including wheat, barley, oats oilseed rape and linseed, at four APC's in East Anglia and the East Midlands.

Due for completion in spring 2022, the pipeline will travel from the gas network to the site along a route that travels under two Network Rail bridges and crosses the A43, the primary road through the East Midlands.

As a result, Fulcrum will include specialist directional drilling techniques as part of an energy efficient excavation and installation process, which will minimise disruption and is more environmentally considerate.

We have established a close relationship with Camgrain in the planning of this project, which will support efficient and effective delivery of the pipeline. We are really pleased to be supporting this important cereal processing operation with a responsibly sourced gas supply, which will also reduce the use of oil on site and the need for HGV oil deliveries.

Terry Dugdale, CEO



Fulcrum has been very supportive during the planning process as we brought this project forward, with its team providing valuable consultation and utility infrastructure advice. Its cost-effective and energy efficient approach will be key to the timely delivery of this innovative new plant that will benefit our farmer members and the UK food supply-chain.

Simon Willis, Group CEO of Camgrain