Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLGT   US3596641098

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

(FLGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35 2022-10-31 pm EDT
40.05 USD   -0.57%
12:01pFLGT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/26Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Credit Suisse's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
10/25Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Credit Suisse's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLGT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLGT).

Class Period: March 22, 2019August 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (2) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (3) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flgt-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-fulgent-genetics-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301662940.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FULGENT GENETICS, INC.
12:01pFLGT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/26Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Credit Suisse's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
10/25Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Credit Suisse's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
10/20Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday November 7,..
BU
09/29Fulgent Genetics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Announces Resignation of John Bolger from the Board
CI
09/23Investor Alert : Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf o..
AQ
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Fulgent Genetics at Outperform with $65 Price Target
MT
08/05Fulgent Genetics Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Updates 2022 Outlook
MT
08/04Fulgent Genetics : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULGENT GENETICS, INC.
More recommendations