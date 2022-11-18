Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLGT   US3596641098

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

(FLGT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
35.89 USD   -0.19%
05:46aFlgt Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulgent Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 21, 2022
PR
11/17Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Fulgent Genetics to $65 From $70, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLGT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulgent Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 21, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fulgent-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33811&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fulgent between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 21, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flgt-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-fulgent-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-21-2022-301682317.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FULGENT GENETICS, INC.
05:46aFlgt Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulgent Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff D..
PR
11/17Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Fulgent Genetics to $65 From $70, Maintains Overw..
MT
11/14Credit Suisse Adjusts Fulgent Genetics' Price Target to $50 From $65, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
11/08Transcript : Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Hea..
CI
11/07Fulgent Genetics Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Profit, Cuts 2022 Outlook
MT
11/07FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/07Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/07Fulgent Genetics Seeks M&A
CI
11/07Transcript : Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULGENT GENETICS, INC.
More recommendations