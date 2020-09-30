Fulgent Genetics : Pac-12 adds to RT-PCR COVID-19 testing capabilities with Fulgent Genetics Partnership

New RT-PCR testing partnership to supplement existing testing capabilities across Pac-12 athletics departments

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 today announced a conference-wide surveillance testing partnership for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) with Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) as part of its ongoing student-athlete health & well-being initiative's (SAHWBI) efforts. Under the partnership, Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities to supplement existing testing capabilities across each Pac-12 athletics department. While the RT-PCR testing capabilities from Fulgent Genetics are expected to be utilized upon the return of competition which is set for Nov. 6, the company will begin working with athletics departments to implement its infrastructure immediately. The partnership follows and is in addition to the Pac-12's recently announced partnership with Quidel Corporation for daily rapid-results testing capabilities (point-of-care).

'We are excited to be partnering with a leading testing company in Fulgent to provide our athletic departments with the very best capabilities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes,' said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. 'On the heels of our agreement with Quidel to provide rapid-results testing, today's announcement represents another important step in providing a safe and healthy environment for a return to competition for our student-athletes.'

Dr. Doug Aukerman, senior associate athletics director for Oregon State and chair of the Pac-12 SAHWBI added: 'Providing additional resources at the level of what Fulgent Genetics offers is a tremendous addition for our athletics departments and staff as we continue to strive for the most secure and safe environment for our student-athletes' return to play.'

'Routine, rapid testing is playing a key role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is helping to keep players, coaches and staff safe as they look to return to competition. The Pac-12 has implemented several protocols in this area, and the RT-PCR testing provided by Fulgent Genetics is an important part of this process,' said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. 'RT-PCR is regarded as the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, providing the highest level of sensitivity and specificity. At Fulgent, we have built technology platforms around our test to make it scalable for the Pac-12, which allows us to deliver results within 24 hours of receipt of the sample for testing. We are excited to partner with the Pac-12 and look forward to helping keep their athletic programs running safely.'

Each Pac-12 institution currently has RT-PCR testing practices and protocols in place for their athletics departments. With the new partnership, Fulgent Genetics will be able to serve as a supplemental resource for each athletics department. The RT-PCR testing program from Fulgent Genetics will be driven by the new Fulgent Enterprise COVID-19 Screening Platform, which provides an end-to-end solution for routine and repeat testing, including onsite testing for student-athletes and staff, 24-hour results and mobile delivery and interface.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options from Fulgent Genetics please visit fulgentgenetics.com/COVID19.

About the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative

Created in 2013, the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative (SAHWBI) is a collective effort between the Pac-12 and all 12 member universities to find ways to reduce injuries, share current best practices and latest studies and conduct research to uncover new ways to keep student-athletes as safe as possible. For more information, go to Pac-12.com/health.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the 'Conference of Champions,' leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference's programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing ('NGS') with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company's advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus ('COVID-19'), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ('RT-PCR') - based tests. The company has received Emergency Use Authorization ('EUA') from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the company's business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.