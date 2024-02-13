Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, comprehensive genetic testing, and high-quality anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

