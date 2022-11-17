Advanced search
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
35.89 USD   -0.19%
04:06pFulgent Genetics to Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Fulgent Genetics to $65 From $70, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11/14Credit Suisse Adjusts Fulgent Genetics' Price Target to $50 From $65, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing and therapeutics company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, reproductive health, and pathology, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

These representatives of the company will conduct a presentation beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same location beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based genetic testing and therapeutics company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, reproductive health, and pathology. Its proprietary technology platform for genetics has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Fulgent’s therapeutics business is fully focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company focused on oncology.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 611 M - -
Net income 2022 160 M - -
Net cash 2022 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 087 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 64,7%
Technical analysis trends FULGENT GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,96 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Xie President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Han Lin Gao Chief Scientific Officer & Laboratory Director
Lawrence M. Weiss Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.-64.25%1 087
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-30.75%10 378
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-33.38%4 935
SYNLAB AG-46.45%2 888
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-37.07%2 518
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-50.83%1 719