Fulgent Genetics to Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing and therapeutics company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, reproductive health, and pathology, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

These representatives of the company will conduct a presentation beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same location beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

