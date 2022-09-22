Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
08/25 Credit Suisse Initiates Fulgent Genetics at Outperform with $65 Price Target
MT
08/05 Fulgent Genetics Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Updates 2022 Outlook
MT
08/04 FULGENT GENETICS : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investors

09/22/2022 | 11:47am EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) securities between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fulgent investors have until November 21, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the SEC was conducting an investigation into certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This came after the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

On this news, Fulgent’s stock fell $11.02, or 17.3%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $52.72 per share on August 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (2) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (3) Fulgent’s revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Fulgent securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 21, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Fulgent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 624 M - -
Net income 2022 168 M - -
Net cash 2022 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 69,9%
