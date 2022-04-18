Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9802   KYG368891068

FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.

(9802)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
131.50 TWD   -0.75%
04:14aFULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL : Announced the Company will attend the Investor Conference held by Primasia Securities.
PU
04/14FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL : Supplementary announcement the company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.
PU
02/25Fulgent Sun International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulgent Sun International : Announced the Company will attend the Investor Conference held by Primasia Securities.

04/18/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 16:03:52
Subject 
 Announced the Company will attend the Investor
Conference held by Primasia Securities.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Primasia Conference Center
(2F., No. 99, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
Investor Conference held by Primasia Securities and presenting the company's
financial and business information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 312 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 398 M 837 M 837 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 131,50 TWD
Average target price 146,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Managers and Directors
Fang Chu Liao General Manager & Director
Chih Cheng Liao Chief Financial Officer, Director, DGM & Spokesman
Wen Chih Lin Chairman
Shao Lung Kuo Independent Director
Ai Qi Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD.35.71%837
NIKE, INC.-19.93%210 035
ADIDAS AG-20.62%40 259
ON HOLDING AG-34.36%7 779
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-15.98%5 884
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.08%3 604