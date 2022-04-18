Fulgent Sun International : Announced the Company will attend the Investor Conference held by Primasia Securities.
04/18/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Provided by: Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
16:03:52
Subject
Announced the Company will attend the Investor
Conference held by Primasia Securities.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Primasia Conference Center
(2F., No. 99, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
Investor Conference held by Primasia Securities and presenting the company's
financial and business information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
