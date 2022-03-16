Fulin Plastic Industry Cayman : Supplementary announcement FULIN-KY BOD resolved to convene the 2021 regular shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location:9F., No. 266, Chenggong 1st Rd., Qianjin Dist.,Kaohsiung City (The Grand HiLai Hotel Golden Silver Room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: [1]Report on the Operations of 2021. [2]Report on audit committee's review report of 2021. [3]Report on compensation for employees and remuneration for directors of 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: [1]2021 Annual Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements [2]2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: [1] Capital surplus allotment [2]Amendment to the Articles of Association [3]Amendment to the Company's "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Handling Procedures" [4]Amendment to the Company's "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.According to Article 23.6 of the articles of association of the company, Shareholders with more than 1% of the total issued shares may submit a proposal to the company for the general meeting of shareholders. The company plans to process the shareholders' written proposals from March 28, 2022 to Until April 7, 2022 for this general meeting. The acceptance office is the Taiwan branch of the company (#1, 19th Floor, No. 38, Xinguang Rd, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City). 2.The shareholders of this shareholders' meeting can exercise their voting rights electronically;Exercise period: from May 10, 2022 to June 6, 2022.Electronic voting platform: Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation Website: http://www.stockvote.com.tw