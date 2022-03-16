Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fulin Plastic Industry (Cayman) Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1341   KYG3730M1050

FULIN PLASTIC INDUSTRY (CAYMAN) HOLDING CO., LTD.

(1341)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Fulin Plastic Industry Cayman : Supplementary announcement FULIN-KY BOD resolved to convene the 2021 regular shareholders' meeting

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fulin Plastic Industry (Cayman) Holding Co.,
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:30:51
Subject 
 Supplementary announcement FULIN-KY BOD resolved
to convene the 2021 regular shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:9F., No. 266, Chenggong 1st Rd.,
Qianjin Dist.,Kaohsiung City (The Grand HiLai Hotel Golden Silver Room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders
meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
[1]Report on the Operations of 2021.
[2]Report on audit committee's review report of 2021.
[3]Report on compensation for employees and remuneration
for directors of 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
[1]2021 Annual Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements
[2]2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
[1] Capital surplus allotment
[2]Amendment to the Articles of Association
[3]Amendment to the Company's "Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets Handling Procedures"
[4]Amendment to the Company's "Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders' Meetings"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.According to Article 23.6 of the articles of association of the company,
Shareholders with more than 1% of the total issued shares may submit a
proposal to the company for the general meeting of shareholders.
The company plans to process the shareholders' written proposals
from March 28, 2022 to Until April 7, 2022 for this general meeting.
The acceptance office is the Taiwan branch of the company (#1, 19th Floor,
No. 38, Xinguang Rd, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City).
2.The shareholders of this shareholders' meeting can exercise their
voting rights electronically;Exercise period: from May 10, 2022 to
June 6, 2022.Electronic voting platform: Taiwan Depository & Clearing
 Corporation  Website: http://www.stockvote.com.tw

Disclaimer

Fulin Plastic Industry (Cayman) Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
