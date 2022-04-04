Full Alliance : First Amended Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Full Alliance Group, Inc.

74710 Highway 111, Suite 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260

732 - 915 - 0960

fullalliance-group.com

info@fullalliance-group.com

809 - Miscellaneous Health and Allied Services

Annual Report

For the Period Ending:12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 102,410,711

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (fka Beverly Hills Group, Inc.) ("the Company") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 2, 2000 as The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., symbol (OTCPK: MHFM), and on June 5, 2014 the Company did a name change to Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and a symbol change to (OTCPK: BHGI), and on April 12, 2017 the Company did a name change to FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC., and a symbol change to (OTCPK: FAGI).

On March 2, 2000, The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., was incorporated in the State of Nevada and on June 5, 2014 the Company did a name change to Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and on April 12, 2017 the Company did a name change to FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC.

Full Alliance Group, Inc., is currently active in the State of Nevada.

Full Alliance Group, Inc., and neither of its predecessors Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., have had any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer since inception.

On March 2, 2000, The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., was incorporated, and the total authorized capital stock of the corporation was 50,000,000 shares of common stock with each share having a par value of $0.0001.

On June 25, 2013, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 150,000,000 shares of common stock, each share having a par value of $0.0001.

On June 5, 2014, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 300,000,000 shares of common stock, each share having a par value of $0.001 and issue two classes of preferred shares: Preferred Class A and Preferred Class B, each class with 25,000,000 shares with each share bearing a par value of $0.001, each share bearing voting rights 1 to 10, and each share bearing conversion 1 to 5 into common shares once issued.

On July 8, 2014, the Company effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The par value and number of authorized shares of the common stock remained unchanged. All references in the accompanying financial statements as to the Company's equity structure and to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect in the indicated amendment to the articles of incorporation and to the 1:30 reverse stock split.

On October 1, 2014, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common and preferred shares from 300,000,000 common shares to 500,000,000 common shares. This amendment has not been filed with the Nevada Secretary of State; therefore, it is not effected as of December 31, 2021.

On October 17, 2016, the Company effected a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The par value and number of authorized shares of the common stock remained unchanged. All references in the accompanying financial statements as to the Company's equity structure and to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect in the indicated amendment to the articles of incorporation and to the 1:100 reverse stock split.

On February 1, 2019, the Company filed with the Nevada Secretary of State it's amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common and preferred shares from 300,000,000 common shares to 550,000,000 common shares, including the 50,000,000 preferred shares previously authorized.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: FAGI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 35968K 101 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 102,410,711 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 53,860,269 Total number of shareholders of record: 327

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: NONE Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Shares CUSIP: NONE Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 50,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 50,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Transfer Agent

Name: INTERWEST TRANSFER CO., INC. / ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION Address: 1981 MURRAY HOLLADAY RD, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84117

Phone: 801-272-9294

Email: julie.felix@issuerdirect.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

No: ☐

3)Issuance HistoryA. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date January 1, 2019 Common: 59,343,301 Preferred: 25,000,000 Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing. Exemption or Registration Type. February 27, 2019 new issuance 4,100,000 common $0.0025 yes Global Force Trading Limited (Le Thank) Note conversion Unrestricted 144 March 6, 2019 new issuance 25,000,000 preferred $0.001 yes Louie G. Yu Investment Restricted 144 March 31, 2019 new issuance 5,000,000 common $0.001 yes Louie G. Yu Investment Restricted 144 July 16, 2019 new issuance 5,000,000 common $0.003 yes Jonathan Moyle Note conversion Unrestricted 144 Nov 11, 2019 new issuance 7,000,000 common $0.001 yes Joel Casoria Consulting Restricted 144 Nov 22, 2019 new issuance 7,000,000 common $0.0025 yes Infinity Fund Two LLC/Jesse Saviano Note conversion Unrestricted 144 Nov 22, 2019 new issuance 100,000 common $0.0025 yes Cabo FTL Systems LC/Hans Brost Note conversion Unrestricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Gabriel Hunt Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 2,000,000 common $0.001 yes Tamir Sida Investment Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Nissim M Edri Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Kena Galvan Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 1,000,000 common $0.001 yes Matthew Cook Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 1,000,000 common $0.001 yes Matthew Cook Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Christine Collins Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Samedyar I. Durrani Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Rick A. Low Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes William Eidelman Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Leonid Macheret Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Alexander Ahn Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Joseph R. Purita Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Heather Suzanne Volpp Advisory Shares Restricted 144 Mar 19, 2020 new issuance 500,000 common $0.001 yes Sasha Bunyak Advisory Shares Restricted 144 May 25, 2021 new issuance 4,867,410 common $0.0025 yes Pinnacle Consulting Services, Inc. (Robert Hymers) Note conversion Unrestricted 144 Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date December 31, 2021 Common: 102,410,711 Preferred: 50,000,000

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

See Notes to the Financial Statements

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐