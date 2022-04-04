Log in
FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC.

(FAGI)
Full Alliance : First Amended Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/04/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Full Alliance Group, Inc.

74710 Highway 111, Suite 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260

732 - 915 - 0960

fullalliance-group.com

info@fullalliance-group.com

809 - Miscellaneous Health and Allied Services

Annual Report

For the Period Ending:12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 102,410,711

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 102,410,711

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 102,410,711

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 97,543,301

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 97,543,301

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (fka Beverly Hills Group, Inc.) ("the Company") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 2, 2000 as The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., symbol (OTCPK: MHFM), and on June 5, 2014 the Company did a name change to Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and a symbol change to (OTCPK: BHGI), and on April 12, 2017 the Company did a name change to FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC., and a symbol change to (OTCPK: FAGI).

On March 2, 2000, The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., was incorporated in the State of Nevada and on June 5, 2014 the Company did a name change to Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and on April 12, 2017 the Company did a name change to FULL ALLIANCE GROUP, INC.

Full Alliance Group, Inc., is currently active in the State of Nevada.

Full Alliance Group, Inc., and neither of its predecessors Beverly Hills Group, Inc., and The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., have had any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer since inception.

On March 2, 2000, The Motion Picture Hall of Fame, Inc., was incorporated, and the total authorized capital stock of the corporation was 50,000,000 shares of common stock with each share having a par value of $0.0001.

On June 25, 2013, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 150,000,000 shares of common stock, each share having a par value of $0.0001.

On June 5, 2014, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 300,000,000 shares of common stock, each share having a par value of $0.001 and issue two classes of preferred shares: Preferred Class A and Preferred Class B, each class with 25,000,000 shares with each share bearing a par value of $0.001, each share bearing voting rights 1 to 10, and each share bearing conversion 1 to 5 into common shares once issued.

On July 8, 2014, the Company effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The par value and number of authorized shares of the common stock remained unchanged. All references in the accompanying financial statements as to the Company's equity structure and to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect in the indicated amendment to the articles of incorporation and to the 1:30 reverse stock split.

On October 1, 2014, the Company approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common and preferred shares from 300,000,000 common shares to 500,000,000 common shares. This amendment has not been filed with the Nevada Secretary of State; therefore, it is not effected as of December 31, 2021.

On October 17, 2016, the Company effected a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The par value and number of authorized shares of the common stock remained unchanged. All references in the accompanying financial statements as to the Company's equity structure and to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect in the indicated amendment to the articles of incorporation and to the 1:100 reverse stock split.

On February 1, 2019, the Company filed with the Nevada Secretary of State it's amendment to its articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common and preferred shares from 300,000,000 common shares to 550,000,000 common shares, including the 50,000,000 preferred shares previously authorized.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

74710 Highway 111, Suite 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

FAGI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

35968K 101

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

500,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

102,410,711

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

53,860,269

Total number of shareholders of record:

327

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

NONE

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Shares

CUSIP:

NONE

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

50,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

50,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name: INTERWEST TRANSFER CO., INC. / ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION Address: 1981 MURRAY HOLLADAY RD, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84117

Phone: 801-272-9294

Email: julie.felix@issuerdirect.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance HistoryA. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date January 1, 2019 Common: 59,343,301 Preferred: 25,000,000

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.

Exemption or Registration Type.

February 27, 2019

new issuance

4,100,000

common

$0.0025

yes

Global Force Trading Limited (Le Thank)

Note conversion

Unrestricted

144

March 6, 2019

new issuance

25,000,000

preferred

$0.001

yes

Louie G. Yu

Investment

Restricted

144

March 31, 2019

new issuance

5,000,000

common

$0.001

yes

Louie G. Yu

Investment

Restricted

144

July 16, 2019

new issuance

5,000,000

common

$0.003

yes

Jonathan Moyle

Note conversion

Unrestricted

144

Nov 11, 2019

new issuance

7,000,000

common

$0.001

yes

Joel Casoria

Consulting

Restricted

144

Nov 22, 2019

new issuance

7,000,000

common

$0.0025

yes

Infinity Fund Two LLC/Jesse Saviano

Note conversion

Unrestricted

144

Nov 22, 2019

new issuance

100,000

common

$0.0025

yes

Cabo FTL Systems LC/Hans Brost

Note conversion

Unrestricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Gabriel Hunt

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

2,000,000

common

$0.001

yes

Tamir Sida

Investment

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Nissim M Edri

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Kena Galvan

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

1,000,000

common

$0.001

yes

Matthew Cook

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

1,000,000

common

$0.001

yes

Matthew Cook

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Christine Collins

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Samedyar I. Durrani

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Rick A. Low

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

William Eidelman

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Leonid Macheret

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Alexander Ahn

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Joseph R. Purita

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Heather Suzanne Volpp

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

Mar 19, 2020

new issuance

500,000

common

$0.001

yes

Sasha Bunyak

Advisory Shares

Restricted

144

May 25, 2021

new issuance

4,867,410

common

$0.0025

yes

Pinnacle Consulting Services, Inc. (Robert Hymers)

Note conversion

Unrestricted

144

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date December 31, 2021

Common: 102,410,711

Preferred: 50,000,000

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

See Notes to the Financial Statements

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note Issuance

Outstanding Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrued ($)

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

April 1, 2014

$159,323.29

$335,850.00

$93,796.92

March 31,2023

conversion price of two and one half tenths of a Cent ($0.0025) per share

Global Force Trading Limited (Le Thank)

Convertible Note

July 1, 2019

$28,500.00

$28,500.00

July 1, 2024

conversion price of two and one half tenths of a Cent ($0.0025) per share

Ryan Gresham

Convertible Note

July 1, 2019

$25,000.00

$25,000.00

July 1, 2024

conversion price of two and one half tenths of a Cent ($0.0025) per share

Paul Brian Volpp

Convertible Note

