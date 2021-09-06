General Announcement::Resignation of Company Secretary and Changes to Board and Board Committees

The detailed template announcements containing particulars of Ms Kwok Meei Ying Monica's appointment and Mr. Er Kwong Wah's resignation pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST have been announced separately.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Full Apex (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:

Consequent to Ms Monica Kwok's appointment, and Mr. Er's resignation, as an Independent Director, the composition of the Board and the respective Board Committees shall be revised, with effect from 15 September 2021, as follows:

Board of Directors Mr. Guan LingXiang - Executive Chairman and Managing Director Ms Liang Huiying - Vice-Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Guan Haitao - Executive Director Mr. Chng Hee Kok - Lead Independent Director Ms Kwok Meei Ying Monica - Independent Director Audit Committee Mr. Chng Hee Kok - Chairman Ms Kwok Meei Ying Monica - Member Mr. Guan LingXiang - Member Compensation Committee Ms Kwok Meei Ying Monica - Chairman Mr. Chng Hee Kok - Member Mr. Guan LingXiang - Member Nominating Committee Ms Kwok Meei Ying Monica - Chairman Mr. Chng Hee Kok - Member Mr. Guan LingXiang - Member

The Board is aware of the requirements in the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (the "Code") which provides that:

independent directors should make up at least half of the Board where the Chairman and the chief executive officer (or equivalent) is the same person, or where the Chairman in not independent (Principle 2, Provision 2.2); and the Compensation Committee and Audit Committee should comprise of all non-executive directors (Principle 6, Provision 6.2 and Principle 10, Provision 10.2 respectively).

The Board is of the view that the current scale of the Group's business and operations does not justify the appointment of a third non-executive and/or independent director for the purpose of the composition of the Board and reconstituting the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee. All major decisions relating to the operations and management of the Group are jointly and collectively made by the Board after taking into account the opinions of all the Directors. As such, there is a balance of power and authority and no one individual controls or dominates the decision-making process in the Group.

In addition, Mr. Chng Hee Kok is the Lead Independent Director and he is available to shareholders where they have concerns and for which contact through the normal channels of communications with the Chairman or management are inappropriate or inadequate.