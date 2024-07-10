This presentation contains statements by us and our officers that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "expect," "future," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this presentation may include those regarding our expected construction budgets, estimated commencement and completion dates, expected amenities, and our expected operational performance for Chamonix and American Place. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; our ability to finance the construction of the permanent American Place facility; inflation and its potential impacts on labor costs and the price of food, construction, and other materials; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as food, lumber, and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions; our ability to effectively manage and control expenses; our ability to complete the amenities at Chamonix; our ability to complete construction at American Place, on-time and on-budget; legal or regulatory restrictions, delays, or challenges for our construction projects, including American Place; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; dependence on existing management; competition; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations; effectiveness of expense and operating efficiencies; cyber events and their impacts to our operations; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our presentation of non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, our non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our condensed consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

Our non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We utilize Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, certain impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment.

Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA. Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA is Adjusted Segment EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDA of properties that have not been in operation for a full year. Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, certain impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property.

Adjusted EBITDA. We also utilize Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA, net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We utilize this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we consider our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations, and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations.