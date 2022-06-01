Log in
    FLL   US3596781092

FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC.

(FLL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.080 USD   +0.57%
05:32pFULL HOUSE RESORTS : Investor Update - May 2022
PU
05/29FULL HOUSE RESORTS : Investor Update - May 2022
PU
05/23FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Full House Resorts : Investor Update - May 2022

06/01/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Investor Update

May 2022

Forward-looking Statements & Regulation G

2

This presentation contains statements by Full House that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "expect," "future," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this presentation include those regarding our expected construction budget, estimated commencement and completion dates, expected amenities, and our expected operational performance for Chamonix and American Place (including The Temporary); our expectations regarding our ability to receive regulatory approval for American Place and The Temporary; and our expectations regarding our ability to replace any terminated sports wagering contracts in Colorado and Indiana, including the expected revenues and expenses and the expected timing for such contracts; and our expectations regarding the financing of the permanent American Place facility. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; the potential for additional adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of variants, on our business, construction projects, indebtedness, financial condition and operating results; potential actions by government officials at the federal, state or local level in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, additional shutdowns, travel restrictions, social distancing measures or shelter-in-place orders; our ability to effectively manage and control expenses as a result of the pandemic; our ability to complete Chamonix, American Place, and The Temporary on-time and on-budget; various approvals that are required to lease the primary American Place site from the City of Waukegan, including approvals from the Illinois Gaming Board; the successful entry into replacement sports wagering contracts in Colorado and Indiana; changes in guest visitation or spending patterns due to COVID-19 or other health or other concerns; a decrease in overall demand as other competing entertainment venues continue to re-open; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; dependence on existing management; competition; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations; effectiveness of expense and operating efficiencies; inflation and its potential impacts on labor costs and the prices of food, construction, and other materials; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as food, lumber, and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is attached and is also on our website at www.fullhouseresorts.com in the earnings release for the applicable periods.

We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a financial measure in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as the measure of segment profit in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cashshare-based compensation expense, board and executive transition costs, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment. We also use Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We use this metric internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we considers our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, we exclude certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that we believe are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations. However, you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure for determining our operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, in the future, we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Recent Updates

3

  • Full House continues to grow organically and through new licenses
  • Existing operations remain strong, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $44.8 million for LTM 1Q22
  • In December 2021, the Company was selected to develop American Place, a new casino destination for the northern Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Illinois
    • Includes The Temporary, which we intend to open in Fall 2022, as well as a mobile sports skin
  • Chamonix, the first luxury casino destination in Cripple Creek, Colorado, is slated to open in 2Q23

Tod

Opens

Opens

Opens

Fall

2Q

2025

2022

2023

ay

American Place: Waukegan, Illinois

American Place Will Serve Chicagoland, an Underpenetrated Market

5

Source: Illinois Gaming Board, Indiana Gaming Commission, Michigan Gaming Control Board, Missouri Gaming Commission, Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, Census Reporter, Data USA.

Note: Population data per US Census and represents 2019 population estimates by MSA. AGR based on state reported gaming revenues for 2019. Chicagoland area represents Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI Metro Area. Does not include Milwaukee population.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Full House Resorts Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
