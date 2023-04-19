Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YMM   US35969L1089

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

(YMM)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
7.280 USD   -0.55%
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/19/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
GUIYANG, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., 16F, Building T2, SOHO Tianshan, No. 1717 Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 200051, People's Republic of China.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301802401.html

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
