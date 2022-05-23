Log in
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

05/23/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on June 8, 2022

GUIYANG, China, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 8, 2022 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free):       +1-888-317-6003
International:                        +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China (toll free):    400-120-6115
Hong Kong (toll free):           800-963-976
Hong Kong:                          +852-5808-1995
United Kingdom:                   08082389063
Singapore:                            800-120-5863
Access Code:                       8265791

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 15, 2022:

United States:                      +1-877-344-7529
International:                        +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:          6570381

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-june-8-2022-301552669.html

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
