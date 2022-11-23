Advanced search
    YMM   US35969L1089

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

(YMM)
01:58 2022-11-23 pm EST
6.930 USD   +12.87%
01:42pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Rising Wednesday Afternoon
MT
01:35pFull Truck Alliance Shares Climb After 3Q Earnings, 4Q Revenue Guidance
DJ
01:22pFull Truck Alliance Posts Q3 Adjusted Profit as Revenue Increases; Provides Q4 Revenue Guidance -- Shares Rise
MT
Full Truck Alliance Shares Climb After 3Q Earnings, 4Q Revenue Guidance

11/23/2022 | 01:35pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. climbed Tuesday after the China-based digital freight platform posted a rise in profit for the third quarter and forecast further revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

At 13:10 ET, the shares were up 13% at $6.95.

The company, which also swung to a profit in the quarter, said its revenue rose 46% to 1.81 billion Chinese Yuan ($253.5 million).

Full Truck Alliance said that it expects to end the last quarter of 2022 with revenue growth of 25% to 32%, to between CNY1.79 billion and CNY1.88 billion.

"We will synchronize the expansion across our existing and incremental business to drive the sustainable growth of our overall business scale and create more value for society while China's logistic industry is shifting to digitalization," founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Peter Hui Zhang said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1334ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. 13.76% 6.985 Delayed Quote.-26.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.44% 7.16424 Delayed Quote.12.21%
Hui Zhang Director
Chong Cai Chief Financial Officer
Shan Shan Guo Independent Director
Xin Zhe Li Independent Director
Gui Zhen Ma Director
