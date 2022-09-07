Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YMM   US35969L1089

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

(YMM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
6.700 USD   -4.42%
04:48aMideast Uber-like service for trucks TruKKer raises $100m in Series C funding
RE
08/26China's transport ministry summons cargo service firms
RE
08/25TRANSCRIPT : Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
Mideast Uber-like service for trucks TruKKer raises $100m in Series C funding

09/07/2022 | 04:48am EDT
DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based TruKKer, which offers Uber-like services for transportation by truck in the Middle East and elsewhere, said on Wednesday it had raised $100 million in a third round of fundraising from investors.

The Series C funding would be used to expand into new and existing markets to accelerate growth before its planned float, TruKKer said in a statement.

The investments were led by Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp, with participation from Saudi Arabia-based Riyad Valley Capital, Egypt's Reliance Group, Iraq-based conglomerate March Holding and Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Mubadala's investment was its second in TruKKer.

TruKKer describes itself as an online marketplace that connects transporters with consumers and businesses to move goods. The company operates across the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia with a network of more than 40,000 trucks.

China's Full Truck Alliance, a company with a similar business model, raised $1.6 billion last year through a U.S initial public offering, giving it a valuation of around $20.6 billion.

TruKKer in 2019 raised $23 million in its Series A funding round, which was one of the largest funding rounds in its category in the region at the time.

In February this year, it raised just under $100 million through Series B equity led by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ and Riyadh-based Saudi Technology Ventures. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 484 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2022 -126 M -18,1 M -18,1 M
Net cash 2022 28 541 M 4 104 M 4 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 -144x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 645 M 7 426 M 7 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 103
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,59 CNY
Average target price 90,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
Managers and Directors
Hui Zhang Director
Chong Cai Chief Financial Officer
Shan Shan Guo Independent Director
Xin Zhe Li Independent Director
Gui Zhen Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.-19.95%7 426
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.86%1 888 711
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.77%58 552
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.78%50 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.31%49 976
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.94%45 961