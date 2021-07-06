Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    YMM   US35969L1089

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

(YMM)
Summary 
Summary

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors

07/06/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that “FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell as much as $3.27 per share, or 17.19%, during intraday trading on July 6, 2021 to as low as $15.75 per share, which is below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased FTA securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
