    YMM   US35969L1089

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

(YMM)
  Report
YMM Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

09/02/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or "the Company") (NYSE: YMM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ymm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanmanand Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ymm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FTA you have until September 10, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


All news about FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
11:03aYMM DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of ..
BU
08/28FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Allian..
PR
08/26FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : Citigroup Starts Full Truck Alliance at Buy With $19.50 Pr..
MT
08/25YMM EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securitie..
PR
08/19FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. CLASS A : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Remind..
PR
08/17FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Allian..
PR
08/13LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announc..
PR
08/10FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming D..
AQ
08/10FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results ..
PU
08/10FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : Q2 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Issues Q3 Outlook
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 4 255 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2021 -2 775 M -430 M -430 M
Net cash 2021 30 190 M 4 675 M 4 675 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 B 19 491 M 19 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 059
Free-Float 7,60%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 115,93 CNY
Average target price 141,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Managers and Directors
Hui Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chong Cai Chief Financial Officer
Shan Shan Guo Independent Director
Xin Zhe Li Independent Director
Guizhen Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.0.00%19 491
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.70%2 268 220
SEA LIMITED70.85%182 932
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.93%93 537
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.77%86 423
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE47.92%76 610