Fullcast : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights) to Employees of the Company

April 11, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Company name:Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

General Manager of the Finance and

IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share

Acquisition Rights) to Employees of the Company and Company's Subsidiaries

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today the finalization of the following undecided matters, which the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, with regard to the issuance of share acquisition rights as remuneration-type stock options.

1. Eligible persons for the allotment of share acquisition rights, the number of eligible persons and the number of share acquisition rights to be allotted

Employees of the Company and Company's subsidiaries

66 persons

511 rights

2. Total number of share acquisition rights 511 rights

(Reference)

・Resolution date of the Board of Directors' meeting for discussion to the general meeting of shareholders:

February 10, 2022

・Resolution date of the general meetings of shareholders: March 25, 2022

・Resolution date of the Board of Directors' meeting for the issuance of share acquisition rights:

March 25, 2022

