Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4848   JP3827800008

FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4848)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 12:42:30 am EDT
2415.00 JPY   -1.15%
12:48aFULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights) to Employees of the Company
PU
12:48aFULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights) to Directors, other
PU
04/20Fullcast Holdings Grants Remuneration-type Stock Options
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fullcast : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights) to Employees of the Company

04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 11, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Company name:Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

General Manager of the Finance and

IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share

Acquisition Rights) to Employees of the Company and Company's Subsidiaries

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today the finalization of the following undecided matters, which the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, with regard to the issuance of share acquisition rights as remuneration-type stock options.

1. Eligible persons for the allotment of share acquisition rights, the number of eligible persons and the number of share acquisition rights to be allotted

Employees of the Company and Company's subsidiaries

66 persons

511 rights

2. Total number of share acquisition rights 511 rights

(Reference)

Resolution date of the Board of Directors' meeting for discussion to the general meeting of shareholders:

February 10, 2022

Resolution date of the general meetings of shareholders: March 25, 2022

Resolution date of the Board of Directors' meeting for the issuance of share acquisition rights:

March 25, 2022

1

Disclaimer

Fullcast Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
12:48aFULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock ..
PU
12:48aFULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock ..
PU
04/20Fullcast Holdings Grants Remuneration-type Stock Options
MT
04/19FULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share A..
PU
04/19FULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share A..
PU
03/30FULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasur..
PU
03/10Fullcast Conducts $3 Million Share Buyback
MT
03/08FULLCAST : Announcement Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Progress Report)
PU
03/04Fullcast Plans Issuance of Stock Options, Buyback of Shares, Prime Market Listing
MT
03/04Fullcast Posts 22% Jump in FY21 Profit on Sales Growth, Client Demand Recovery
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 457 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2022 5 690 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 88 137 M 686 M 686 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 244
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 443,00 JPY
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuki Sakamaki Director
Takehito Hirano Director
Koji Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Masataka Uesugi Independent Outside Director
Hideyuki Totani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.41%686
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC3.16%12 546
RANDSTAD N.V.-10.03%10 477
ADECCO GROUP AG-16.31%7 159
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-2.89%5 135
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.09%4 816