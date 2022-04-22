Fullcast : Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights) to Directors, other

April 11, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Company name:Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

General Manager of the Finance and

IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding the Finalization of Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Share

Acquisition Rights) to Directors, other

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today the finalization of the following undecided matters, which the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, with regard to the issuance of share acquisition rights as remuneration-type stock options.

1. Eligible persons for the allotment of share acquisition rights, the number of eligible persons and the number of share acquisition rights to be allotted

The Company's Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

4 persons

264 rights

Directors of the Company's subsidiaries

13 persons

323 rights

2. Total number of share acquisition rights 587 rights

3. Payment amount for share acquisition rights 163,035 yen per each share acquisition right (1,630.35 yen per share)

Payment of monetary compensation for the total payment amount of the share acquisition rights shall be received from eligible persons and this compensation claim will be offsets with the payment obligation of the payment amount for the share acquisition rights.

(Reference)

・Resolution date of the Board of Directors' meeting for the issuance of share acquisition rights:

March 25, 2022

