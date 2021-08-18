Log in
    4848   JP3827800008

FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4848)
  Report
Fullcast : Announcement on Selection as Constituent in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index

08/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
August 10, 2021

For Immediate Release:

Company name:

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuki Sakamaki, President,

Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

General Manager of the Finance and IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement on Selection as Constituent in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400

and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected as a constituent in the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index in FY2021, marking the sixth consecutive year since the fiscal year 2016, and in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 for the first time in the fiscal year 2021. Both indexes are provided by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nikkei Inc.

Both indexes are made up of highly attractive listed companies that satisfy various requrirements of global investment standards, including focus on capital efficiency and investor-oriented management. They were developed with the purpose of appealing the attractiveness of Japanese companies and seeking to vitalize stock markets by encouraging the sustainable enhancement of corporate value.

Constituent issues comprise the top 400 issues based on a scoring system encompassing quantitative indicators in the three categories of ROE, operating profit and market capitalization as well as qualitative elements including appointment of outside directors and adoption of IFRS.

The Company has been selected as a constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Small and Mid Cap Index, which applies the concept of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, every year since 2016, but this marks the first time that it has been selected as a constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 itself.

The Company will continue to work toward achieving sustainable enhancement of corporate value in order to respond to the expectations of many investors.

See Tokyo Stock Exchange's website for more details about JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Small and Mid Cap Index.

Disclaimer

Fullcast Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
