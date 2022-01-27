Fullcast : Corporate Governance Report

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: December 20, 2021

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

President, Representative Director and CEO

Kazuki Sakamaki

TEL: +81-3-4530-4830

Securities Code: 4848

（https://www.fullcastholdings.co.jp/en/en_ir.html）

The corporate governance of Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

Our Group considers the basic principles and aims of corporate governance to ensure transparent management for all

concerned interested parties including shareholders as well as to improve the efficiency of management in order to realize the "sustained improvement of corporate value."

As of December 17, 2021, Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company with a Board of Directors, which is comprised of

7 Directors, including 4 Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) and 3 Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, and also a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, which is comprised of 3 Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.

To achieve the aforementioned basic principles and goals of corporate governance, it is our policy for the composition of the Board of Directors to consist of at least one-third Outside Directors and to report all Outside Directors as Independent Directors as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We have chosen Outside Directors to serve as 3 of our 7 Directors, and in so doing we aim to strengthen the supervisory function of overall enforcement from an external perspective.

Regarding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, by appointing all 3 as Outside Auditors (one of them being a fulltime Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), we perform effective and appropriate oversight of business execution by Directors, and have put in place a system that ensures objectivity and neutrality.

We believe that these systems allow our corporate governance to function properly.

