Fullcast : Corporate Governance Report

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
The corporate governance of Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. is described below.
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Views
Our Group considers the basic principles and aims of corporate governance to ensure transparent management for all
concerned interested parties including shareholders as well as to improve the efficiency of management in order to realize the "sustained improvement of corporate value."
As of December 17, 2021, Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company with a Board of Directors, which is comprised of
7 Directors, including 4 Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) and 3 Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, and also a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, which is comprised of 3 Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.
To achieve the aforementioned basic principles and goals of corporate governance, it is our policy for the composition of the Board of Directors to consist of at least one-third Outside Directors and to report all Outside Directors as Independent Directors as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We have chosen Outside Directors to serve as 3 of our 7 Directors, and in so doing we aim to strengthen the supervisory function of overall enforcement from an external perspective.
Regarding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, by appointing all 3 as Outside Auditors (one of them being a fulltime Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), we perform effective and appropriate oversight of business execution by Directors, and have put in place a system that ensures objectivity and neutrality.
We believe that these systems allow our corporate governance to function properly.
1
[Reason for Non-Compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
This information is provided based on the Corporate Governance Code after its revision in June 2021 (including the
principles for the Prime Market which will apply from April 4, 2022.)
Supplementary Principle 1-2-2 [Early Sending of Convocation Notices and Publication on Website before
Sending]
The Company recognizes that shareholders must be given sufficient time to review the proposals for the General Meeting of Shareholders, but at the present the Company is unable to send the convocation notice at an earlier date. The Company will review a schedule that makes it possible to send out the convocation notice earlier in the future, including completing the settlement of accounts and audits at an earlier point in time.
Starting from the 24th General Meeting of Shareholders (for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016), the Company has begun disclosing the convocation notice on its website and the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 7 days prior to sending it.
[Disclosures Based on the Principle of the Corporate Governance Code]
Principle 1-4[Cross-Shareholdings]
The Group acquires and holds cross-shareholdings of publicly listed stocks when it is determined to contribute to the improved medium to long-term corporate value of the Group from the perspective of maintaining and strengthening cooperative business relations and maintaining and strengthening stable, long-term transactional relationships between the Group and its business partners, restricted to alliance relationships, transactional relationships or other business relationships. The Company plans to sell and reduce its holdings of affiliated company stocks and investment securities for which these business synergies are not expected to materialize.
In addition, every year the Company has examined the medium- to long-term economic rationality and future outlook of main cross-shareholdings taking into account risks and returns, and reported the findings to the Board of Directors as necessary. However, beginning from the fiscal year ended December 2018, the Board of Directors has examined whether these holdings are needed or not. For the fiscal year ended December 2020, the Board of Directors scrutinized in detail whether it is appropriate for the Group to retain cross-shareholdings (4 stocks) and examined whether these holdings are needed or not. As a result of this examination, it was determined that continuing to hold these cross-shareholdings is appropriate at the current point in time.
With regard to exercising the voting rights of cross-shareholdings, the Group determines whether it approves or disapproves of a proposal and exercises its voting rights after comprehensively determining, based on individual scrutiny, whether the proposal contributes to the enhancement of the corporate value of the company and the Group and whether there is a possibility the proposal will damage shareholder value, for each individual proposal, taking into account the purpose of each individual holdings and referencing the criteria for exercising voting rights of the voting advisory company.
Principles 1-7 [Related Party Transactions]
Matters stipulated in laws and regulations, and the scope of major shareholders and subsidiaries considered as stakeholders, the Company's Regulations on the Board of Directors stipulate that competitive transactions with the subsidiary of a Director and transactions involving a conflict of interest between a Director or major shareholder and
2
subsidiary must be approved by the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors must be reported to with regard to when an approved transaction is executed and on a semiannual basis for transactions with blanket approval are executed. In addition, the results of a survey on the existence of related party transactions is reported to the Board of Directors every year and disclosed appropriately pursuant to laws and regulations.
The development of these procedures and supervision of the Board of Directors ensures system is in place that does not damage the interests of the Company or its shareholders and that prevents such concerns from arising.
Supplementary Principle 2-4-1 [Ensuring Diversity in Promotion to Core Human Resources]
The Group will promote diversity not tied to attributes such as gender, nationality, age, and work history, not only in core human resources, but also among its regular employees, temporary employees, and jobseekers via dispatching or placement through the Group.
As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of female employees, including regular and temporary employees working for the Group, was 59.1%, and we will maintain a minimum ratio of 50.0%.
The ratio of female managers at the Group was 11.7% as of December 31, 2020. We have set a goal of raising the ratio to 15.0% by December 31, 2025, and will strive to enhance recruitment, personnel systems, and training programs.
As we do not anticipate any differences in the promotion of foreign nationals and midcareer hires to management positions in terms of nationality or recruitment period, we have not set or disclosed goals for promotion to management positions at the current time.
For the Group to achieve sustained enhancement of corporate value, it is essential for new graduates and midcareer hires to become competitive quickly after joining, and we have a full menu of training programs with a focus on practical training for employees up to their third year. In addition to increasing the precision and opportunities offered under our menu of training programs, we will consider gradually expanding the menu for each level of upper management and establishing training programs aimed at increasing awareness of sustainability among officers and employees.
Principle 2-6 [Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]
The Company does not have a corporate pension fund as of the date this report was updated.
Principle 3-1 [Full Disclosure]
1. The Company's future vision (management philosophy, etc.), management strategy and management plan
Our Group considers the "sustained improvement of corporate value" to be one of its most important management issues.
Therefore, our Group will endeavor to maximize corporate value by striking a balance between profitability and growth. At the same time, our management will endeavor maintain a solid financial standing and implement strategies that focus upon capital efficiency. Also, we maintain a goal of realizing a debt-to-equity ratio target of no more than 1.0 time to maintain appropriate debt levels that will enable us to make investments necessary to secure growth, while at the same time maintaining financial soundness. The Fullcast Group also seeks to achieve an ROE of over 20% as a target indicator to reflect "improvement of corporate value." In addition, we maintain a policy of enhancing returns of profits
3
to shareholders with a target of achieving total return ratio of 50%.
Indicators used to realize our vision of "enhancing sustained corporate value": Maintain ROE above 20%
Indicator for shareholder returns:
Total return ratio of 50%
Indicator underpinning our "Basic Policy on Capital":
D/E ratio of less than 1.0x
We seek to achieve the above target indicators to realize our vision of "sustained enhancement of corporate value"
The Fullcast Group achieved its operating profit target of 5.0 billion yen for the final fiscal year of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY16-FY20), which was formulated as a five-year plan beginning in the fiscal year ended December 2016, two years ahead of schedule in the fiscal year ended December 2018, the third year of the plan. As a result, the Group revised the Medium-Term Management Plan with changes to targets for the fiscal years ended December 2019 and 2020, and continued to work toward achieving these revised targets.
During the current fiscal year, the final year of the revised Medium-Term Management Plan, we experienced a downturn in profits due to the impacts of COVID-19. However, we were able to achieved our initial target of "surpass our previous record high profit in the final year" in the fiscal year ended December 2018, the third year of the plan. And for the fiscal year ended December 2019, we made upward revisions to the initial Medium-Term Management Plan and our results exceeded the revised targets, establishing yet another record high level of profit.
Initial MTMP
Revised MTMP
Results for FY12/20
FY16-FY20 targets
FY16-FY20 targets
Operating profit
5.0 billion yen
7.9 billion yen
6.1 billion yen
Ordinary profit
―
8.0 billion yen
6.2 billion yen
Number of operating workers
257,400
320,000
210,943
Gross profit per 1 yen of personnel costs
2.8 yen
2.6 yen
2.5 yen
The Fullcast Group has been moving ahead with preparations for the publication of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY21-FY25) ending in the fiscal year ending December 2025, following the end of the previous Medium-Term Management Plan (FY16-FY20) in the fiscal year ended December 2020. While our Company plans to grow the mainstay "Short-Term Operational Support Business" without any significant changes to our basic management strategies, COVID-19 infections continue to spread uninterruptedly and it is still extremely difficult to predict when the COVID-19 pandemic will end. Thus, we have decided to postpone the announcement of our new Medium-Term Management Plan, as we deem that it is not appropriate to release medium- to long-term forecasts at the current point in time.
We will focus on quickly restoring our performance in the mainstay "Short-Term Operational Support Business" and continuing our work to establish a new Medium-Term Management Plan to be published in the future at a point in time when the situation surrounding the pandemic becomes clearer. Details pertaining to the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY16-FY20), review of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY16-FY20), and postponement of the publication of the new Medium-Term Management Plan are disclosed on the Company's website.
2. Basic philosophy and policy concerning corporate governance
Our Group considers the basic principles and aims of corporate governance to ensure transparent management for all concerned parties including shareholders as well as to improve the efficiency of management in order to realize the "sustained improvement of corporate value."
The Company is now working to strengthen corporate governance following the basic policy outlined below.
Secure shareholders' rights and equality
The Company will provide necessary information in a timely and accurate manner and respond appropriately
following laws and regulations in order to effectively secure the rights of shareholders. In addition, in light of the composition of shareholders, the Company will consider improvements in the environment so that foreign shareholders and minority shareholders can exercise their rights appropriately.
Appropriate cooperation with stakeholders other than shareholders
The Company strives to engage in appropriate cooperation with all stakeholders by implementing management that
places top priority on compliance, given the awareness that the Company's staffing services have a highly social and public nature.
Ensure appropriate information disclosures and transparency
The Company will disclose not only financial information, but also non-financial information, in an appropriate
and proactive manner, with emphasis placed on fairness, equality, and speed. The Company will also ensure the transparency of this information.
Duties of the Board of Directors, etc.
The Company will strive to make the decision making of management more efficient and streamlined by clearly
demarcating the Board of Directors, the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and the roles and duties of the Audit & Supervisory Committee.
Constructive engagement with shareholders
The Company will engage with shareholders with the General Manager of the Finance and IR Department in
charge and the President, Representative Director and CEO supervising, in order to contribute the sustained improvement of corporate value. These roles will be supplemented by the dedicated department in charge of investor relations. This structure will ensure constructive engagement takes place with shareholders.
3. Policy and procedures for determining the remuneration of executive management and Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) by the Board of Directors
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fullcast Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:38:04 UTC.