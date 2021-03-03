Fullcast : Announcement Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Progress Report)

March 1, 2021

For Immediate Release:

Company name: Representative:Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

Telephone:

General Manager of the Finance and IR Department +81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Progress Report)

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation governed by the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today progress achieved in its treasury shares acquisition as follows, based on the resolution passed at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 12, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same act.

1. Types of shares to be acquired Ordinary shares 2. Total number of shares acquired 80,500 shares 3. Total value of repurchases 154,615,300 yen 4. Period February 17, 2021-February 28, 2021 (delivered basis) 5. Acquisition method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference Information)

1. Details of the resolution regarding acquisition of treasury shares passed at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 12, 2021:

(1) Types of shares to be acquired: Ordinary shares

(2) Total number of shares that can be acquired: 331,700 shares (max.) (0.90% of total number of shares issued [excluding treasury shares]) (3) Total value of repurchases: 552 million yen (max.) (4) Period: Feb. 15, 2021-Mar. 24, 2021

2. Cumulative treasury shares acquired as of February 28, 2021 in accordance with the above resolution:

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 80,500 shares

(2) Total value of repurchases:

154,615,300 yen

