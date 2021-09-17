Log in
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : Additional Listing

09/17/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Additional Listing 17-Sep-2021 / 11:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc ("Fuller's" or the "Company")

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to the Official List for a further issue of 993,205 'A' Ordinary Shares of GBP0.40 each.

The shares, ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing 'A' Ordinary Shares in issue, will be allotted pursuant to the redesignation of 'C' shares to 'A' shares pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Scheme").

It is expected that admission will become effective in the 'A' Ordinary Shares on or around the 20 September 2021.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 B Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,466,013 C Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 1,264,646 A Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 B Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,817,693. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

Tel.: +44 (0) 208 996 2073

Email: rachel.spencer@fullers.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  ALS 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   122436 
EQS News ID:    1234243 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)

