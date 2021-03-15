Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company
15-March-2021 / 17:22 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC
to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/03/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/03/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of
(total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii
2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 13.47% N/A 13.47% 4,360,261
reached
Position of previous notification
(if 13.19% 0.00% 13.20%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
shares
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
((DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1YPC344 4,360,261 13.47%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,360,261 13.47%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting
instrument datex xi rights
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Exercise/ Physical or
Type of financial Expiration Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting
instrument datex Period xi rights
settlementxii
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it
Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than
threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold
See
Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be
held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 11 March, 2021
Section 9 Attachment
% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals
Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the
notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco
2, Inc.
BlackRock
Financial
Management, Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco
3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1
LP
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group
Limited
BlackRock Finance
Europe Limited
BlackRock
Investment 13.12% 13.12%
Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco
2, Inc.
BlackRock
Financial
Management, Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco
3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1
LP
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group
Limited
BlackRock Finance
Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors
(UK) Limited
Notes
i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter
ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.
iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.
In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
