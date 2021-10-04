Log in
    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:12:35 am
692.2 GBX   -5.69%
10:54aFULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
10/01Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2-
DJ
10/01Director/PDMR Shareholdings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : Holdings in Company

10/04/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holdings in Company 04-Oct-2021 / 16:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1YPC344

Issuer Name

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  12.950000              0.030000                        12.980000     5171653 
or reached 
Position of previous            12.970000              0.030000                        13.000000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting   % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)         rights (DTR5.1)         rights (DTR5.2.1)         rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344                                      5159363                                        12.950000 
Sub Total 8.A             5159363                                           12.950000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the       % of voting 
instrument          date       conversion period instrument is exercised/converted                         rights 
Securities Lending                               12290                                                     0.030000 
Sub Total 8.B1                                   12290                                                     0.030000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial       Expiration    Exercise/conversion    Physical or cash       Number of voting    % of voting 
instrument              date          period                 settlement             rights              rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate      Name of         % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling   controlled      equals or is higher than   instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person        undertaking     the notifiable threshold   than the notifiable threshold         the notifiable threshold 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Holdco 2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Financial 
1)            Management, 
              Inc. 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   International 
1)            Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,    BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain   International 
1)            Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Holdco 3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman 1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman West Bay 
1)            Finco Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman West Bay 
1)            IV Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain   Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Finance Europe 
1)            Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Investment      12.700000                  0.030000                              12.730000% 
1)            Management (UK) 
              Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Holdco 2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Financial 
2)            Management, 
              Inc. 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   International 
2)            Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,    BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain   International 
2)            Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Holdco 3, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman 1 LP 
2) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman West Bay 
2)            Finco Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Cayman West Bay 
2)            IV Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain   Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Finance Europe 
2)            Limited 
BlackRock,    BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain   Advisors (UK) 
2)            Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

04th October 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   123542 
EQS News ID:    1238129 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

