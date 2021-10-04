Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holdings in Company 04-Oct-2021 / 16:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B1YPC344
Issuer Name
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of
. attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held
(total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed 12.950000 0.030000 12.980000 5171653
or reached
Position of previous 12.970000 0.030000 13.000000
notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting
code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1YPC344 5159363 12.950000
Sub Total 8.A 5159363 12.950000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting
instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights
Securities Lending 12290 0.030000
Sub Total 8.B1 12290 0.030000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting
instrument date period settlement rights rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it
controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than
person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc.
1)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Financial
1) Management,
Inc.
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain International
1) Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, BR Jersey
Inc. (Chain International
1) Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC
1)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP
1)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay
1) Finco Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay
1) IV Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock Group
Inc. (Chain Limited
1)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Finance Europe
1) Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Investment 12.700000 0.030000 12.730000%
1) Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc.
2)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Financial
2) Management,
Inc.
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain International
2) Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, BR Jersey
Inc. (Chain International
2) Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC
2)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP
2)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay
2) Finco Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay
2) IV Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock Group
Inc. (Chain Limited
2)
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Finance Europe
2) Limited
BlackRock, BlackRock
Inc. (Chain Advisors (UK)
2) Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
04th October 2021
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 123542
EQS News ID: 1238129
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238129&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 04, 2021 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)