Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : Holding(s) in Company -2

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)