Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/15 12:35:13 pm
872 GBX   -0.91%
01:24p FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : Holding(s) in Company -2-
DJ
01:24p FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
03/02 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : New directorship notification
DJ
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : Holding(s) in Company -2-

03/15/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95565 
EQS News ID:    1175757 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2021 -36,2 M -50,2 M -50,2 M
Net Debt 2021 210 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 486 M 675 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 082
Free-Float 19,4%
Technical analysis trends FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 811,67 GBX
Last Close Price 880,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Emeny Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Anthony G. Fuller President
Adam Thomas Councell Director & Finance Director
Michael John Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Juliette Natasha Stacey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.25.71%675
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.78%126 924
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.80%39 478
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.22.07%18 951
SODEXO23.37%14 877
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED6.47%5 384
