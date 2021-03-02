Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/02 04:24:47 am
885 GBX   +3.63%
04:27aFULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : New directorship notification
DJ
03/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Treasury Stock
DJ
03/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Block Listing Six-Monthly Return
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : New directorship notification

03/02/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification 
02-March-2021 / 09:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.  announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive 
director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Virgin Wines UK PLC, which was admitted to 
trading on AIM on 2 March 2021. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
02 March 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:          FSTA 
LEI Code:      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.:  94582 
EQS News ID:   1172313 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

All news about FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
04:27aFULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : New directorship notification
DJ
03/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Treasury Stock
DJ
03/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Block Listing Six-Monthly Return
DJ
03/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
02/26MARLOWE  : Fuller's Finance Director to Join Marlowe as New CFO
MT
02/22FULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C  : Peel Hunt Downgrades Fuller's To Hold From Add, L..
MT
02/15FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Treasury Stock
DJ
02/01FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
01/13FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
01/11FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 147 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 -36,2 M -50,2 M -50,2 M
Net Debt 2021 210 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 466 M 651 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 082
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 811,67 GBX
Last Close Price 854,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Emeny Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Anthony G. Fuller President
Adam Thomas Councell Director & Finance Director
Michael John Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Juliette Natasha Stacey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.22.00%651
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.98%125 817
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.42%37 444
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.15.29%18 118
SODEXO18.61%14 440
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED8.82%5 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ