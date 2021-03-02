Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification
02-March-2021 / 09:26 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive
director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Virgin Wines UK PLC, which was admitted to
trading on AIM on 2 March 2021.
02 March 2021
