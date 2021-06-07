Log in
    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/07 11:35:19 am
856 GBX   -2.95%
01:27pFULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Notification of Full Year Results Date
DJ
06/03FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : Consent Solicitation Fee
DJ
05/14FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Announcement of -2-
DJ
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC : Notification of Full Year Results Date

06/07/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date 
07-Jun-2021 / 18:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
7 June 2021 
Notification of Full Year Results Date 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Full Year results 
for the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021 on Thursday, 8 July 2021. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive                020 8996 2000 
Adam Councell, Group Finance Director  020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren      020 7457 2010 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  NOR 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   109799 
EQS News ID:    1205190 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205190&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

