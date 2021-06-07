Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Full Year results
for the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021 on Thursday, 8 July 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000
Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801
Instinctif Partners
Justine Warren 020 7457 2010
