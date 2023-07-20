Like-for-like sales in the first 15 weeks ended July 15 were up 15.1% from a year earlier, the company said.
(Reuters) - Britain's Fuller Smith & Turner reported higher sales for the first 15 weeks of the current financial year, thanks to a rise in tourists visiting key sites and people returning to offices.
