(Reuters) - Britain's Fuller Smith & Turner reported higher sales for the first 15 weeks of the current financial year, thanks to a rise in tourists visiting key sites and people returning to offices.

Like-for-like sales in the first 15 weeks ended July 15 were up 15.1% from a year earlier, the company said.

