Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return
March 01, 2024 at 04:41 am EST
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-March-2024 / 09:39 GMT/BST Block Listing Six Monthly Return Date: 1 March 2024
Name of applicant : Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 149,181 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 100,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 49,181
Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 March 2024
Name of applicant : Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635
Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 March 2024
Name of applicant : Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855
Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
GB00B1YPC344 Category Code:
BLR TIDM:
FSTA LEI Code:
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories:
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.:
307206 EQS News ID:
1849649
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms and engaging services. The Company has approximately 208 managed businesses, 1,043 boutique bedrooms, and 178 tenanted inns. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels segment comprises managed pubs, managed hotels, Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. Its managed pubs and hotels include seven hotels in the Cotswolds. The Bel & The Dragon operates approximately seven country inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. It provides a range of pub categories, including cozy pubs, breakfast & brunch, ale and pie pubs, licensed, Christmas party venues, corporate events, dog friendly, live sports pubs, party venues, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, station pubs, and others.
More about the company
