Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

01-March-2024 / 09:39 GMT/BST

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 

Date: 1 March 2024

 

Name of applicant:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Name of scheme:

Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares

Period of return:

From:

1 September 2023

To:

29 February 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

149,181

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

100,000

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

49,181

 

Name of contact:

Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 8996 2073

 

 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 1 March 2024

 

Name of applicant:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Name of scheme:

Savings Related Share Option Scheme

Period of return:

From:

1 September 2023

To:

29 February 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,071,635

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,071,635

 

Name of contact:

Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 8996 2073

 

 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 1 March 2024

 

Name of applicant:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme

Period of return:

From:

1 September 2023

To:

29 February 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

721,855

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

721,855

 

Name of contact:

Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 8996 2073

 


