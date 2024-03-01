Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return



01-March-2024 / 09:39 GMT/BST



Block Listing Six Monthly Return Date: 1 March 2024 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 149,181 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 100,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 49,181 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 March 2024 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 March 2024 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September 2023 To: 29 February 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



