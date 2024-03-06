Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
March 06, 2024 at 01:25 pm EST
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
06-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the “Programme”).
Date of Purchase
06/03/2024
Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
1,122
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
566.00
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
566.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
566.0000
The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,022,493 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,159,846.
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
6 March 2024
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
Date of Purchase: 6 March 2024
Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited
Aggregate Information:
Volume-weighted average price, pence
Aggregated volume
566.0000
1,122
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price, pence (per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
32
566.00
12:08:42
00069130126TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
12:13:28
00069130206TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
12:42:30
00069130930TRLO0
XLON
107
566.00
12:42:38
00069130931TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
12:59:44
00069131356TRLO0
XLON
275
566.00
13:18:41
00069132439TRLO0
XLON
14
566.00
13:18:41
00069132440TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
13:18:46
00069132441TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:02:18
00069133796TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:10:40
00069134160TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:34:41
00069135765TRLO0
XLON
14
566.00
14:34:41
00069135767TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:35:42
00069135851TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:36:42
00069135885TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:37:42
00069135960TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:38:43
00069136014TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:39:43
00069136068TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:40:43
00069136094TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:41:43
00069136190TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:42:44
00069136224TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:43:44
00069136289TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:44:45
00069136366TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:45:45
00069136428TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:46:46
00069136468TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:47:46
00069136519TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:48:46
00069136556TRLO0
XLON
272
566.00
14:49:38
00069136596TRLO0
XLON
14
566.00
14:49:38
00069136597TRLO0
XLON
3
566.00
14:49:43
00069136598TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:49:46
00069136600TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:50:46
00069136660TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:51:46
00069136836TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:52:46
00069136875TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:53:47
00069136922TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:54:48
00069136954TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:55:48
00069137000TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:56:49
00069137078TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:57:50
00069137100TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
14:58:51
00069137172TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
14:59:51
00069137220TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:00:52
00069137292TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:01:52
00069137302TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:02:53
00069137382TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:03:54
00069137410TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:04:55
00069137463TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:05:55
00069137502TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:06:55
00069137558TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:07:55
00069137659TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:08:55
00069137678TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:09:55
00069137727TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:10:55
00069137745TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:11:56
00069137765TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:12:56
00069137832TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:13:56
00069137855TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:14:56
00069137878TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:15:56
00069137943TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:16:57
00069138032TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:17:58
00069138082TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:18:58
00069138152TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:19:03
00069138159TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:19:58
00069138202TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:20:58
00069138239TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:21:59
00069138272TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:23:00
00069138355TRLO0
XLON
15
566.00
15:23:06
00069138363TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:24:00
00069138404TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:25:00
00069138462TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:26:00
00069138485TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:27:00
00069138513TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:28:00
00069138583TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:29:00
00069138615TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:30:01
00069138649TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:31:02
00069138696TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:32:02
00069138735TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:32:21
00069138746TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:33:03
00069138782TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:34:04
00069138831TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:35:04
00069138931TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:36:04
00069138994TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:37:04
00069139044TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:38:05
00069139097TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:39:05
00069139153TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:40:05
00069139207TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:41:05
00069139303TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:42:05
00069139316TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:43:05
00069139346TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:44:05
00069139424TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:45:06
00069139455TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:46:06
00069139499TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:47:06
00069139603TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:48:06
00069139666TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:49:06
00069139685TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:50:07
00069139753TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:51:04
00069139844TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:51:07
00069139846TRLO0
XLON
14
566.00
15:52:08
00069139882TRLO0
XLON
189
566.00
15:52:08
00069139883TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:52:08
00069139884TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:52:12
00069139887TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:53:08
00069139913TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:54:08
00069139947TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:55:08
00069139985TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:56:09
00069140009TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:57:09
00069140076TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
15:58:09
00069140188TRLO0
XLON
1
566.00
15:59:09
00069140241TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
16:00:09
00069140300TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
16:01:10
00069140338TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
16:02:10
00069140393TRLO0
XLON
2
566.00
16:03:10
00069140447TRLO0
XLON
------End-----
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
GB00B1YPC344
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
FSTA
LEI Code:
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms and engaging services. The Company has approximately 208 managed businesses, 1,043 boutique bedrooms, and 178 tenanted inns. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels segment comprises managed pubs, managed hotels, Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. Its managed pubs and hotels include seven hotels in the Cotswolds. The Bel & The Dragon operates approximately seven country inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. It provides a range of pub categories, including cozy pubs, breakfast & brunch, ale and pie pubs, licensed, Christmas party venues, corporate events, dog friendly, live sports pubs, party venues, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, station pubs, and others.