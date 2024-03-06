Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

06-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

06/03/2024

Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

1,122

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

566.00

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

566.00

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

566.0000

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,022,493 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,159,846.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

6 March 2024

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 6 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

566.0000

1,122

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

32

566.00

 12:08:42

00069130126TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 12:13:28

00069130206TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 12:42:30

00069130930TRLO0

XLON

107

566.00

 12:42:38

00069130931TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 12:59:44

00069131356TRLO0

XLON

275

566.00

 13:18:41

00069132439TRLO0

XLON

14

566.00

 13:18:41

00069132440TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 13:18:46

00069132441TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:02:18

00069133796TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:10:40

00069134160TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:34:41

00069135765TRLO0

XLON

14

566.00

 14:34:41

00069135767TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:35:42

00069135851TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:36:42

00069135885TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:37:42

00069135960TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:38:43

00069136014TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:39:43

00069136068TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:40:43

00069136094TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:41:43

00069136190TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:42:44

00069136224TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:43:44

00069136289TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:44:45

00069136366TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:45:45

00069136428TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:46:46

00069136468TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:47:46

00069136519TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:48:46

00069136556TRLO0

XLON

272

566.00

 14:49:38

00069136596TRLO0

XLON

14

566.00

 14:49:38

00069136597TRLO0

XLON

3

566.00

 14:49:43

00069136598TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:49:46

00069136600TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:50:46

00069136660TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:51:46

00069136836TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:52:46

00069136875TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:53:47

00069136922TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:54:48

00069136954TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:55:48

00069137000TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:56:49

00069137078TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:57:50

00069137100TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 14:58:51

00069137172TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 14:59:51

00069137220TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:00:52

00069137292TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:01:52

00069137302TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:02:53

00069137382TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:03:54

00069137410TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:04:55

00069137463TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:05:55

00069137502TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:06:55

00069137558TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:07:55

00069137659TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:08:55

00069137678TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:09:55

00069137727TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:10:55

00069137745TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:11:56

00069137765TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:12:56

00069137832TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:13:56

00069137855TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:14:56

00069137878TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:15:56

00069137943TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:16:57

00069138032TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:17:58

00069138082TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:18:58

00069138152TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:19:03

00069138159TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:19:58

00069138202TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:20:58

00069138239TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:21:59

00069138272TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:23:00

00069138355TRLO0

XLON

15

566.00

 15:23:06

00069138363TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:24:00

00069138404TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:25:00

00069138462TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:26:00

00069138485TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:27:00

00069138513TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:28:00

00069138583TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:29:00

00069138615TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:30:01

00069138649TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:31:02

00069138696TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:32:02

00069138735TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:32:21

00069138746TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:33:03

00069138782TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:34:04

00069138831TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:35:04

00069138931TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:36:04

00069138994TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:37:04

00069139044TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:38:05

00069139097TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:39:05

00069139153TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:40:05

00069139207TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:41:05

00069139303TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:42:05

00069139316TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:43:05

00069139346TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:44:05

00069139424TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:45:06

00069139455TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:46:06

00069139499TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:47:06

00069139603TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:48:06

00069139666TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:49:06

00069139685TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:50:07

00069139753TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:51:04

00069139844TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:51:07

00069139846TRLO0

XLON

14

566.00

 15:52:08

00069139882TRLO0

XLON

189

566.00

 15:52:08

00069139883TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:52:08

00069139884TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:52:12

00069139887TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:53:08

00069139913TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:54:08

00069139947TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:55:08

00069139985TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:56:09

00069140009TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:57:09

00069140076TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 15:58:09

00069140188TRLO0

XLON

1

566.00

 15:59:09

00069140241TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 16:00:09

00069140300TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 16:01:10

00069140338TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 16:02:10

00069140393TRLO0

XLON

2

566.00

 16:03:10

00069140447TRLO0

XLON

 

------End-----


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 308116
EQS News ID: 1853117

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

