Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares



07-March-2024 / 17:57 GMT/BST





Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the “Programme”).

Date of Purchase 07/03/2024 Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 566.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 562.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 565.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,042,493 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,139,846.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 565.0000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 5000 566.00 10:41:30 00069148430TRLO0 XLON 2400 562.00 13:52:59 00069154815TRLO0 XLON 37 562.00 14:54:38 00069157384TRLO0 XLON 14 562.00 14:54:38 00069157385TRLO0 XLON 10000 566.00 14:56:36 00069157460TRLO0 XLON 14 562.00 15:58:59 00069160668TRLO0 XLON 35 562.00 16:04:28 00069161008TRLO0 XLON 140 562.00 16:10:57 00069161270TRLO0 XLON 14 562.00 16:10:58 00069161271TRLO0 XLON 2346 562.00 16:12:01 00069161349TRLO0 XLON

