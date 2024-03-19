Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares
March 19, 2024 at 02:30 pm EDT
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares
19-March-2024 / 18:29 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the “Programme”).
Date of Purchase
19/03/2024
Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
20,000
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
570.00
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
570.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
570.0000
The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,095,192A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,087,147.
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
19 March 2024
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
Date of Purchase: 19 March 2024
Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited
Aggregate Information:
Volume-weighted average price, pence
Aggregated volume
570.0000
20,000
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price, pence (per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
14
570.00
11:13:07
00069282767TRLO0
XLON
2467
570.00
11:32:45
00069283440TRLO0
XLON
74
570.00
11:32:46
00069283441TRLO0
XLON
200
570.00
11:36:39
00069283607TRLO0
XLON
200
570.00
11:38:10
00069283668TRLO0
XLON
12
570.00
12:05:17
00069284623TRLO0
XLON
200
570.00
12:05:17
00069284624TRLO0
XLON
8
570.00
14:29:21
00069289351TRLO0
XLON
14
570.00
14:48:53
00069290072TRLO0
XLON
16811
570.00
16:03:56
00069293110TRLO0
XLON
---End-----
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms and engaging services. The Company has approximately 208 managed businesses, 1,043 boutique bedrooms, and 178 tenanted inns. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels segment comprises managed pubs, managed hotels, Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. Its managed pubs and hotels include seven hotels in the Cotswolds. The Bel & The Dragon operates approximately seven country inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. It provides a range of pub categories, including cozy pubs, breakfast & brunch, ale and pie pubs, licensed, Christmas party venues, corporate events, dog friendly, live sports pubs, party venues, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, station pubs, and others.