Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).

Date of Purchase 26/03/2024 Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each 10,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 590.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 590.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 590.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,136,369 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,045,970.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 590.0000 10,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 153 590.00 11:49:38 00069368949TRLO0 XLON 13 590.00 11:49:39 00069368950TRLO0 XLON 306 590.00 12:24:26 00069370112TRLO0 XLON 13 590.00 12:24:27 00069370113TRLO0 XLON 50 590.00 12:28:37 00069370272TRLO0 XLON 368 590.00 13:12:26 00069371357TRLO0 XLON 13 590.00 13:12:27 00069371358TRLO0 XLON 373 590.00 14:53:26 00069374455TRLO0 XLON 208 590.00 14:53:26 00069374456TRLO0 XLON 17 590.00 14:53:26 00069374457TRLO0 XLON 18 590.00 14:53:26 00069374458TRLO0 XLON 55 590.00 14:53:30 00069374459TRLO0 XLON 2491 590.00 15:03:43 00069374777TRLO0 XLON 689 590.00 15:03:43 00069374778TRLO0 XLON 233 590.00 15:03:43 00069374779TRLO0 XLON 278 590.00 15:30:03 00069375632TRLO0 XLON 28 590.00 15:30:03 00069375633TRLO0 XLON 13 590.00 15:55:12 00069376442TRLO0 XLON 87 590.00 15:57:12 00069376580TRLO0 XLON 238 590.00 15:59:32 00069376716TRLO0 XLON 43 590.00 16:10:04 00069377193TRLO0 XLON 28 590.00 16:10:45 00069377260TRLO0 XLON 103 590.00 16:27:45 00069377964TRLO0 XLON 3571 590.00 16:35:14 00069378210TRLO0 XLON 224 590.00 16:35:14 00069378209TRLO0 XLON 387 590.00 16:35:14 00069378208TRLO0 XLON

