Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

27-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

26/03/2024

 

Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

10,000

 

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

590.00

 

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

590.00

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

590.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,136,369 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,045,970.

 

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

26 March 2024

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

590.0000

10,000

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

153

590.00

 11:49:38

00069368949TRLO0

XLON

13

590.00

 11:49:39

00069368950TRLO0

XLON

306

590.00

 12:24:26

00069370112TRLO0

XLON

13

590.00

 12:24:27

00069370113TRLO0

XLON

50

590.00

 12:28:37

00069370272TRLO0

XLON

368

590.00

 13:12:26

00069371357TRLO0

XLON

13

590.00

 13:12:27

00069371358TRLO0

XLON

373

590.00

 14:53:26

00069374455TRLO0

XLON

208

590.00

 14:53:26

00069374456TRLO0

XLON

17

590.00

 14:53:26

00069374457TRLO0

XLON

18

590.00

 14:53:26

00069374458TRLO0

XLON

55

590.00

 14:53:30

00069374459TRLO0

XLON

2491

590.00

 15:03:43

00069374777TRLO0

XLON

689

590.00

 15:03:43

00069374778TRLO0

XLON

233

590.00

 15:03:43

00069374779TRLO0

XLON

278

590.00

 15:30:03

00069375632TRLO0

XLON

28

590.00

 15:30:03

00069375633TRLO0

XLON

13

590.00

 15:55:12

00069376442TRLO0

XLON

87

590.00

 15:57:12

00069376580TRLO0

XLON

238

590.00

 15:59:32

00069376716TRLO0

XLON

43

590.00

 16:10:04

00069377193TRLO0

XLON

28

590.00

 16:10:45

00069377260TRLO0

XLON

103

590.00

 16:27:45

00069377964TRLO0

XLON

3571

590.00

 16:35:14

00069378210TRLO0

XLON

224

590.00

 16:35:14

00069378209TRLO0

XLON

387

590.00

 16:35:14

00069378208TRLO0

XLON

 

