Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).

Date of Purchase 05/06/2024 Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each 5,361 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 720.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 720.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 720.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,567,511 A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,614,828.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

5 June 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 5 June 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 720.0000 5,361

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2189 720.00 14:54:23 00070186551TRLO0 XLON 2811 720.00 16:11:09 00070190913TRLO0 XLON 360 720.00 16:25:09 00070192219TRLO0 XLON 1 720.00 16:35:09 00070192724TRLO0 XLON

