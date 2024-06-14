Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares
June 14, 2024 at 12:16 pm EDT
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
14-Jun-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).
Date of Purchase
14/06/2024
Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
15,000
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
732.00
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
716.00
Average price paid per share (GBp)
725.7803
The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,103,917 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,578,422.
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
14 June 2024
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
Date of Purchase: 14 June 2024
Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited
Aggregate Information:
Volume-weighted average price, pence
Aggregated volume
725.7803
15,000
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price, pence (per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
5000
732.00
11:01:34
00070293832TRLO0
XLON
2460
728.00
14:03:43
00070298674TRLO0
XLON
131
728.00
14:03:43
00070298675TRLO0
XLON
386
728.00
14:03:43
00070298676TRLO0
XLON
2023
728.00
14:03:43
00070298677TRLO0
XLON
229
718.00
14:47:03
00070300477TRLO0
XLON
214
718.00
15:16:31
00070302431TRLO0
XLON
381
718.00
15:17:39
00070302464TRLO0
XLON
254
718.00
15:17:40
00070302465TRLO0
XLON
97
718.00
15:41:40
00070303967TRLO0
XLON
95
718.00
15:57:40
00070304788TRLO0
XLON
131
718.00
16:16:40
00070306037TRLO0
XLON
455
718.00
16:27:08
00070306715TRLO0
XLON
145
718.00
16:27:40
00070306742TRLO0
XLON
214
718.00
16:27:41
00070306743TRLO0
XLON
683
718.00
16:28:29
00070306800TRLO0
XLON
211
718.00
16:28:29
00070306801TRLO0
XLON
243
718.00
16:28:34
00070306806TRLO0
XLON
378
716.00
16:35:02
00070306980TRLO0
XLON
59
716.00
16:35:02
00070306981TRLO0
XLON
40
716.00
16:35:02
00070306982TRLO0
XLON
1049
716.00
16:35:02
00070306983TRLO0
XLON
98
716.00
16:35:02
00070306984TRLO0
XLON
24
716.00
16:35:02
00070306985TRLO0
XLON
---End---
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms, and engaging services. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels operates approximately seven hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon operates approximately six exquisite modern English inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. The Company has approximately 183 managed businesses, 1,015 boutique bedrooms, and 193 tenanted inns. It provides a range of pub categories, including breakfast & brunch, ale, and pie pubs, licensed, pubs in Hampshire, live sports pubs, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, and others. Its hotels include The Bear of Burton, Christchurch; The Blackbird, Earl's Court; The Bull Hotel, Bridport, and others.