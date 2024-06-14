Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

14-Jun-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

14/06/2024

 

Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

732.00

 

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

716.00

 

Average price paid per share (GBp)

725.7803

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,103,917 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,578,422.

 

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

14 June 2024

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 June 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

725.7803

15,000

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

5000

732.00

11:01:34

00070293832TRLO0

XLON

2460

728.00

14:03:43

00070298674TRLO0

XLON

131

728.00

14:03:43

00070298675TRLO0

XLON

386

728.00

14:03:43

00070298676TRLO0

XLON

2023

728.00

14:03:43

00070298677TRLO0

XLON

229

718.00

14:47:03

00070300477TRLO0

XLON

214

718.00

15:16:31

00070302431TRLO0

XLON

381

718.00

15:17:39

00070302464TRLO0

XLON

254

718.00

15:17:40

00070302465TRLO0

XLON

97

718.00

15:41:40

00070303967TRLO0

XLON

95

718.00

15:57:40

00070304788TRLO0

XLON

131

718.00

16:16:40

00070306037TRLO0

XLON

455

718.00

16:27:08

00070306715TRLO0

XLON

145

718.00

16:27:40

00070306742TRLO0

XLON

214

718.00

16:27:41

00070306743TRLO0

XLON

683

718.00

16:28:29

00070306800TRLO0

XLON

211

718.00

16:28:29

00070306801TRLO0

XLON

243

718.00

16:28:34

00070306806TRLO0

XLON

378

716.00

16:35:02

00070306980TRLO0

XLON

59

716.00

16:35:02

00070306981TRLO0

XLON

40

716.00

16:35:02

00070306982TRLO0

XLON

1049

716.00

16:35:02

00070306983TRLO0

XLON

98

716.00

16:35:02

00070306984TRLO0

XLON

24

716.00

16:35:02

00070306985TRLO0

XLON

 

