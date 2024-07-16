Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

16-Jul-2024 / 18:06 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

16/07/2024

 

Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

5,006

 

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

710.00

 

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

708.00

 

Average price paid per share (GBp)

709.5477

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,396,096 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,286,243. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

16 July 2024

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 16 July 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

709.5477

5,006

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

569

708.00

10:11:41

00070650669TRLO0

XLON

563

708.00

10:22:53

00070651350TRLO0

XLON

458

710.00

12:32:04

00070653303TRLO0

XLON

2500

710.00

14:10:10

00070654945TRLO0

XLON

168

710.00

14:39:29

00070655609TRLO0

XLON

220

710.00

14:40:59

00070655641TRLO0

XLON

188

710.00

14:41:01

00070655642TRLO0

XLON

11

710.00

14:47:00

00070655700TRLO0

XLON

94

710.00

14:55:06

00070655925TRLO0

XLON

11

710.00

16:06:12

00070658139TRLO0

XLON

145

710.00

16:28:07

00070659184TRLO0

XLON

79

710.00

16:29:15

00070659286TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


