Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ‘A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the “Programme”).
Date of Purchase
24/07/2024
Number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
1,213
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
724.00
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
724.00
Average price paid per share (GBp)
724.0000
The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,424,612 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,257,727. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
24 July 2024
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each
Date of Purchase: 24 July 2024
Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited
Aggregate Information:
Volume-weighted average price, pence
Aggregated volume
724.0000
1,213
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price, pence (per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
205
724.00
14:15:20
00070746949TRLO0
XLON
1008
724.00
14:16:15
00070746980TRLO0
XLON
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
GB00B1YPC344
Category Code:
POS
TIDM:
FSTA
LEI Code:
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
OAM Categories:
2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms, and engaging services. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels operates approximately seven hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon operates approximately six exquisite modern English inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. The Company has approximately 183 managed businesses, 1,015 boutique bedrooms, and 193 tenanted inns. It provides a range of pub categories, including breakfast & brunch, ale, and pie pubs, licensed, pubs in Hampshire, live sports pubs, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, and others. Its hotels include The Bear of Burton, Christchurch; The Blackbird, Earl's Court; The Bull Hotel, Bridport, and others.