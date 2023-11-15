More about the company
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a United Kingdom-based premium pubs and hotels business. The Company provides food and a range of drinks, bedrooms and engaging services. The Company has approximately 208 managed businesses, 1,043 boutique bedrooms, and 178 tenanted inns. It operates through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns. Its Managed Pubs and Hotels segment comprises managed pubs, managed hotels, Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. Its managed pubs and hotels include seven hotels in the Cotswolds. The Bel & The Dragon operates approximately seven country inns located in the Home Counties. Its Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. It provides a range of pub categories, including cozy pubs, breakfast & brunch, ale and pie pubs, licensed, Christmas party venues, corporate events, dog friendly, live sports pubs, party venues, play areas, pub gardens, rugby pubs, station pubs, and others.