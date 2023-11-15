(Reuters) - Britain's Fuller Smith & Turner said on Wednesday that its current bookings were already 11% ahead of last year, priming the pub group for a strong Christmas season.

"Customers are increasingly seeking premium experiences when they are spending their money, and we have the benefit of the lucrative international tourist trade to come with inbound tourism still below pre-covid levels," CEO Simon Emeny said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)