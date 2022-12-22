Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FullNet Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULO   US3598511026

FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(FULO)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:04 2022-12-22 pm EST
0.3700 USD   -13.95%
12:56pFullnet Communications Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Fullnet Communications Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15FullNet Communications, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FullNet Communications : Private Placement - Form 8-K

12/22/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2022

FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Oklahoma

000-27031

73-1473361

(State or other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

201 Robert S. Kerr Avenue, Suite 210

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

73102

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (405) 236-8200

(Former name or former address if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share

FULO

OTC Markets Group Pink

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

1

Item 3.02. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES

On December 22, 2022, FullNet Communications, Inc. (the "Company") issued 50,000 restricted shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") in exchange for $50,000 of the Company's indebtedness in a related party transaction. The Preferred Stock was issued pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended without payment of any form of commissions or other remuneration.

Immediately following the exchange, the Company had 618,257 shares of Preferred Stock outstanding.

Page 2 of 3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

By: /s/ Roger P. Baresel

Roger P. Baresel

Chief Executive Officer

Dated: December 22, 2022

3 of 3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fullnet Communications Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 18:04:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
12:56pFullnet Communications Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Fullnet Communications Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15FullNet Communications, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15,..
CI
11/10FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/10FullNet Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/10FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/15Fullnet Communications Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15FullNet Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15,..
CI
08/11FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/11FullNet Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,14 M - -
Net income 2021 0,89 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,25 M 8,25 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FullNet Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger P. Baresel Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & Director
Jason C. Ayers President & Director
Timothy J. Kilkenny Chairman
Michael D. Tomas Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULLNET COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-38.46%8
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.81%158 669
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%140 607
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.17%100 758
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.51%97 454
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 354