Fullshare : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The Letter of Authority

As stated in the Announcement, pursuant to the Letter of Authority, among others, the HoldCo authorised the Company to appoint a person to represent the HoldCo in respect of all and any of the matters relating to the Vendor's Accrued Monies and other ancillary matters ("Authorised Matters"). As the Authorised Matters directly relate to the Company's potential exposure under the Deed of Guarantee and any recovery of the Vendor's Accrued Monies, the Company thinks that it is important to get involved in and being granted the right to control the process of the Authorised Matters by way of the Letter of Authority. The Directors consider that it is fair and reasonable for the Company to bear those additional costs (such as engaging lawyers) as were incurred by the HoldCo as a result of the Company exercising its powers under the Letter of Authority.

INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR

As disclosed in the Announcement, Fullshare Value Fund I L.P. ("FVF I L.P.") holds 99.56% limited partnership interest in the Vendor and the Company indirectly holds 50.39% limited partnership interest in FVF I L.P.. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the other limited partners of the Vendor (holding 0.44%) and FVF I L.P. (holding 49.61%) nor their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) is a connected person of the Company.

Given that (i) pursuant to the Exempted Limited Partnership Agreement constituting the Vendor, major decisions relating to the management and operation of the Vendor are subject to the unanimous resolution of the investment committee in which only three out of five members are representatives from the Company (the "Decision-makingProcedure"); (ii) the limited partners of the Vendor (including but not limited to FVF I L.P.) shall take no part in the management or control of the Vendor's business; and (iii) the Company has no absolute control over the relevant business affairs of FVF I L.P. due to the similar Decision-making Procedure arrangement adopted by FVF I L.P, the Company (through its interest in FVF I L.P. and the General Partner) neither has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of the Vendor so as to obtain benefits from the Vendor's activities nor has the rights to direct the Vendor's overall policy or to alter the terms of its constitution. As a result, as disclosed in the Announcement, the Vendor is considered as a joint venture of the Company from the perspective of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (as the Company does not have control over the Vendor). The financial results of the Vendor are accounted in the Group's consolidated accounts as share of profit or loss in investment using the equity method and are not consolidated into the Group's consolidated accounts as a subsidiary.

By order of the Board

Fullshare Holdings Limited

Ji Changqun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

