    FUL   IT0001487047

FULLSIX S.P.A.

(FUL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
0.7580 EUR   -3.07%
FullSix changes corporate name to Beewize

01/04/2023 | 12:56pm EST
(Alliance News) - FullSix Spa announced Wednesday that it has registered the resolution to change the text of the company's bylaws and name with the Milan-Monza Brianza-Lodi Companies Register.

Thus, as of Jan. 10, 2023, the change of the company name for which FullSix will be Beewize Spa will take effect.

FullSix closed Wednesday 3.1 percent in the red at EUR0.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

