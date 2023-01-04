FullSix changes corporate name to Beewize

(Alliance News) - FullSix Spa announced Wednesday that it has registered the resolution to change the text of the company's bylaws and name with the Milan-Monza Brianza-Lodi Companies Register.

Thus, as of Jan. 10, 2023, the change of the company name for which FullSix will be Beewize Spa will take effect.

FullSix closed Wednesday 3.1 percent in the red at EUR0.76 per share.

