Fulltech Fiber Glass : 2022 general shareholders meeting important resolution

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approved the Company's 2021 surplus earning distribution proposal. The aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$257,081,107(NT$0.6pershare) and stock dividends is NT$128,540,560(NT$0.3pershare) 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approve the Company's revision on its"Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Approved the Company's 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approve retained earnings transferred to new shares. (2)Approve the Company's revision on its "the Rules of election procedures for Directors" (3)Approve the Company's Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA