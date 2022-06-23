Fulltech Fiber Glass : 2022 general shareholders meeting important resolution
06/23/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
Provided by: FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
10:03:17
Subject
Fulltech 2022 general shareholders meeting
important resolution
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Approved the Company's 2021 surplus earning distribution proposal.
The aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$257,081,107(NT$0.6pershare)
and stock dividends is NT$128,540,560(NT$0.3pershare)
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approve the Company's revision on its"Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Company's 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approve retained earnings transferred to new shares.
(2)Approve the Company's revision on its
"the Rules of election procedures for Directors"
(3)Approve the Company's Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:15:08 UTC.