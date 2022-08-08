Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1815   TW0001815009

FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.

(1815)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-04
12.90 TWD   +1.98%
02:14aFULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announcement on this Company's consolidated financial statements of Q2 2022 approved by the Board of Directors
PU
07/22FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announcement of The Adjustment in Cash Dividends and Stock dividends.
PU
07/13FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announce Ex-rights and dividend date and other related issues of Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulltech Fiber Glass : Announcement on this Company's consolidated financial statements of Q2 2022 approved by the Board of Directors

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 13:58:37
Subject 
 Announcement on this Company's consolidated financial
statements of Q2 2022 approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/08
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,406,116
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):492,061
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):186,792
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):92,017
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):58,181
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):58,181
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.14
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):14,678,279
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,432,495
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):7,245,784
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
02:14aFULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announcement on this Company's consolidated financial statements of..
PU
07/22FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announcement of The Adjustment in Cash Dividends and Stock dividend..
PU
07/13FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announce Ex-rights and dividend date and other related issues of Fu..
PU
07/06FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Board of Directors Approved its BVI Subsidiary's Capital Injection ..
PU
07/06Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. announced that it expects to receive $8 million in funding f..
CI
06/23FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : 2022 general shareholders meeting important resolution
PU
06/23Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Approves Cash Dividends for 2021
CI
05/12Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/10Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Approves Dividend Distribution for the Year Ended December 3..
CI
04/13FULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Announces Capital Amendment Registration for the new restricted emp..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 256 M - -
Net income 2021 601 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 5 527 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Pin Chang Chairman & General Manager
Young-Ming Tseng Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chien Chung Nieh Independent Director
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Fu Ching Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.-25.65%184
LINDE PLC-12.83%150 279
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-13.45%79 840
AIR LIQUIDE-4.09%70 653
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-32.68%61 106
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-13.68%58 253