Fulltech Fiber Glass : Announcement on this Company's consolidated financial statements of Q2 2022 approved by the Board of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/08
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,406,116
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):492,061
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):186,792
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):92,017
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):58,181
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):58,181
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.14
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):14,678,279
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,432,495
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):7,245,784
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A