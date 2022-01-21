Fulltech Fiber Glass : Clarification of media reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times 6.Content of the report:An article from Commercial Times which is posted on Jan 21st, 2022 called ��The estimated EPS of Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. is nearly NT$2. The demands of consumer products and automotive electronics make a steady profit.�� The content reported ��The raw material of PCB is short in supply, and the price is increasing. Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. is benefitted by the boost of the market�K�Kits estimated EPS is nearly NT$2, and makes a new peak of its profit in recent years.�� 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports 8.Countermeasures:None 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimates contained in the report are based on media supposition. This Company has not released any financial forecast. The actual financial information is entered into the market observation post system and audited and certified by the accountant in accordance with the regulations and published in accordance with the law shall reveal, is hereby specified.