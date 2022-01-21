Fulltech Fiber Glass : Clarification of media reports
01/21/2022
Provided by: FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Clarification of media reports
2022/01/21
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:An article from Commercial Times which is posted
on Jan 21st, 2022 called ��The estimated EPS of Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
is nearly NT$2. The demands of consumer products and automotive electronics
make a steady profit.�� The content reported ��The raw material of PCB is
short in supply, and the price is increasing. Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
is benefitted by the boost of the market�K�Kits estimated EPS is nearly
NT$2, and makes a new peak of its profit in recent years.��
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimates contained in the
report are based on media supposition. This Company has not released any
financial forecast. The actual financial information is entered into the
market observation post system and audited and certified by the accountant
in accordance with the regulations and published in accordance with
the law shall reveal, is hereby specified.
