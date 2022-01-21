Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1815   TW0001815009

FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.

(1815)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulltech Fiber Glass : Clarification of media reports

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 15:23:53
Subject 
 Clarification of media reports
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:An article from Commercial Times which is posted
 on Jan 21st, 2022 called ��The estimated EPS of Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
is nearly NT$2. The demands of consumer products and automotive electronics
make a steady profit.�� The content reported ��The raw material of PCB is
short in supply, and the price is increasing. Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.
is benefitted by the boost of the market�K�Kits estimated EPS is nearly
NT$2, and makes a new peak of its profit in recent years.��
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimates contained in the
report are based on media supposition. This Company has not released any
financial forecast. The actual financial information is entered into the
market observation post system and audited and certified by the accountant
in accordance with the regulations and published in accordance with
the law shall reveal, is hereby specified.

Disclaimer

Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
02:32aFULLTECH FIBER GLASS : Clarification of media reports
PU
01/17Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Announces Change of Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Effe..
CI
2021Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Announces Appointment of Chang,Yuan-Pin as Chief Strategy Of..
CI
2021Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2020Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
2020Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2020Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Appoints Hu,Ming-Lun as Chief Corporate Governance Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 428 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 -479 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net Debt 2020 6 015 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 663 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Pin Chang Chairman & General Manager
Young-Ming Tseng Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chien Chung Nieh Independent Director
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Fu Ching Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP.-10.37%241
LINDE PLC-7.00%163 767
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.97%101 248
AIR LIQUIDE2.75%83 826
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-15.48%79 041
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-5.68%63 306